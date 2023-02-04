HUNTINGTON — The weekend of Groundhog Day, Marshall played the same basketball game once again.
For the fifth time this season, the Thundering Herd women’s basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit to win, beating Georgia State 50-45 in front of 1,186 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.
The conquest was reminiscent of the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day” in which Bill Murray relived the same day over and over.
“We’re always behind 16 or 12 or whatever, but we’re always good in the fourth quarter,” Marshall junior Mahogany Matthews said. “In the third quarter, we had to get back in the game.”
The Herd (14-9 overall, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference) did so in improbable fashion. Trailing 29-16 at halftime, Marshall fell further behind as Deasia Merrill scored off an offensive rebound with 7:11 left in the period to put the Panthers (8-14, 4-8) ahead 35-19.
Roshala Scott, who averages 18 points per game but had one point in the first half, scored her first field goal at the seven-minute mark of the third to spark the comeback. Abby Beeman’s layup off a turnover with 1 second left allowed the Herd to cut its deficit in half, 39-31.
Behind an effective press, Marshall continued to rally and took the lead 45-44 on a Beeman free throw with 2:20 remaining in the game. Alyssa Phillip hit a foul shot to tie it 26 seconds later. After the Herd forced a shot clock violation. Marshall regained the ball with 24 seconds left. Beeman took an inbounds pass from Aarionna Redman, drove the baseline, made a layup and was fouled. The junior guard made the free throw to put her team up 48-45.
Georgia State’s Mikyla Tolivert drove the lane with 8 seconds left, but missed a shot and the ball caromed out of bounds to the Herd. Matthews was fouled and made two free throws to set the score.
“We showed toughness and showed some grit,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. “That’s part of who we are. Somehow I have to get that flipped at the beginning. We’re just passive. I’m coaching a different team. I have to say less, say more or something to try to alleviate that.”
Georgia State coach Gene Hill wasn’t pleased with his team squandering the lead.
“We didn’t play four quarters,” Hill said.
The first-half statistics were astonishing. Marshall went 0 for 12 on 3-point shots and 7 of 26 overall, was outrebounded 25-10, got outscored 10-0 on second-chance points and scored zero on fast breaks.
The second half flipped, as the Herd scored 14 points off turnovers, made 11 of 12 foul shots and outrebounded the Panthers 20-17.
Scott finished with 12 points to back Beeman’s 16.
“We practiced the press the last three weeks,” Matthews said. “We hadn’t used it like we did in this game. We saw it was efficient and kept going.”
Kemper said the press was off-script.
“We had to pressure the ball a little more to try to speed them up,” he said. “We did a good job in the press. That’s probably the first time in my career we’ve pressed on made shots. We don’t usually do that. We usually press on dead balls and free throws.
“We had to try to move the game to get more possessions. It worked. We got some turnovers for sure, but I don’t know that it sped them up a lot.”
Kemper said better defense against Merrill was critical to the comeback. The 6-1 junior finished with 16 points, but just four in the second half. Matthews, who scored 11 points, said the Herd changed its approach to Merrill.
“The plan was to body up on her and get help from the back side, but she made great shots,” Matthews said. “At the half, we thought maybe we should body her up before she gets the ball.”
Tolivert led the Panthers with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Marshall returns to action at 11 a.m. Thursday at home versus Coastal Carolina (11-12, 6-6), which defeated Appalachian State 70-67 Saturday.