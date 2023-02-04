Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The weekend of Groundhog Day, Marshall played the same basketball game once again.

For the fifth time this season, the Thundering Herd women’s basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit to win, beating Georgia State 50-45 in front of 1,186 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

