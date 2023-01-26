Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MONROE, La. — Marshall overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 61-59 in women’s college basketball on Thursday night.

The Thundering Herd (11-9 overall, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) trailed 31-17 at halftime at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.