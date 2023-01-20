Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall's Samantha LaFon (5) attempts a shot as the Herd takes on Troy during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s first trek through its new conference leads to a meeting with a familiar foe.

The Thundering Herd women’s basketball team (9-9 overall, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference) entertains Southern Mississippi (13-5, 6-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Golden Eagles joined Marshall and Old Dominion in moving from Conference USA to the Sun Belt this season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

