HUNTINGTON — Fans of Marshall University women’s basketball seniors can celebrate the trio of players Wednesday and it will only cost a buck.
The Thundering Herd (15-12 overall, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference) will honor Kia Sivils, Kendall Miller and Shanniah Wright before taking on Old Dominion (19-10, 11-5) at 6 p.m. at Cam Henderson Center. Admission cost is $1.
“I’m going to do my role and give it all I have, no matter what,” Sivils said. “I just want to leave it all out there and have the younger players follow my lead for next year and leave my legacy at Marshall.”
The Monarchs held off the Thundering Herd 63-56 Jan. 14 in Norfolk, Virginia. Old Dominion is just 6-6 on the road. Marshall is 9-5 at home.
The Herd features junior guards Roshala Scott, who averages 17.4 points per game, and Abby Beeman, who scores 13.5 points and grabs 6.2 rebounds per contest. The Monarchs counter with Amari Young, who leads the team with 11.4 points and 8.4 rebounds a game, and Makayla Dickens, who scores 10.5 per outing. Young leads the Sun Belt with 226 rebounds. Kaye Clark tops the circuit with 2.55 steals per contest.
Marshall is trying to snap a three-game losing streak. The Herd has clinched a bye in the conference tournament. The Monarchs are trying to secure a double bye.
The Herd is partnering with former player Taylor Pearson to collect shoes for the Huntington City Mission. Collection baskets will be available at the gates. Marshall players and coaches also have scheduled an autograph session after the game.
