20230122 muwomen 12.jpg
Marshall’s Kia Sivils (0) celebrates as the Herd takes on Southern Miss during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Jan. 21 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Fans of Marshall University women’s basketball seniors can celebrate the trio of players Wednesday and it will only cost a buck.

The Thundering Herd (15-12 overall, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference) will honor Kia Sivils, Kendall Miller and Shanniah Wright before taking on Old Dominion (19-10, 11-5) at 6 p.m. at Cam Henderson Center. Admission cost is $1.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

