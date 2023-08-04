KENOVA — As he watched a youth football player get his feet tangled in an agility ladder, Rasheen Ali gave some instruction.
“You don’t have to go fast; just get it right first,” Marshall University’s star running back said to the young player during his teammate Dalton Tucker’s youth football camp in late July.
It was advice that Ali was willing to give, but not willing to take for himself — and maybe that was for the better.
For Ali, that wasn’t related to an agility drill; it was recovering from a fully torn medial collateral ligament (MCL), which caused him to miss 10 games last season.
“My first day out of surgery, I was scouting out what I could do in the weight room,” Ali said. “Instantly, I was in a mode to get back and get with my teammates and in the best shape possible. I didn’t want to get out of shape.”
The goal was to return before the end of the season, and he did on Nov. 19 at Georgia Southern, the next-to-last regular season game after suffering the injury during preseason practice in mid-August.
“If you’ve got to go slow on the ladder, go slow, but sometimes you can go faster,” Ali said. “With my recovery, it was kind like I knew I was going to be willing to jump into it fast and put pressure on it the first day. I was willing to take risks with it, and I think that’s what helped me speed up my recovery.”
The injury, he said, taught him to never take sports for granted, whether that’s practice, a game or a community event like the youth football camp.
“It was a life-changing moment as far as maturity and using that to make me a better man,” Ali said. “[This is] an opportunity to give back, because I was in their shoes once, and it’s always good when former players and older college players that have experience come back and give back, like when I was little.”
Ali might not have realized his dream of playing for the Oregon Ducks, like he thought he would when he was a child. But he still ended up in a shade of green. Ali has made a home with the Thundering Herd, bursting on the scene and becoming a fan favorite after rushing for more than 1,400 yards and reaching the end zone 25 times (23 rushing, one receiving and a kickoff return).
After playing in the final two regular season games and the Myrtle Beach Bowl, part of Ali’s offseason meant competing in a different sport — track and field.
With the resumption of the men’s program at Marshall, Ali used it as a chance to further push himself to become stronger than he was pre-injury by running sprints. In the 60-meter dash at the season-opening meet, Ali clocked in at 6.98 seconds and finished third in the event behind teammates Ethan Bowens and EJ Horton.
“That was cool. It was my first time ever running track, and it was good for me to be able to get back in shape and run again,” Ali said. “Because of sitting out for so long, having my leg locked out and just lifting all the time, I lost some of my explosiveness. Being able to get that back, and more, was definitely a big deal for me.”
Overall, the experience of running track might make Ali an even better football player. That’s the mentality he’s taking into the season, which begins Sept. 2 as Marshall welcomes Albany.
“My body got adapted to it from running, running and running all the time,” Ali said. “I’ve built up the endurance in those muscles plus the [football] training we’ve been doing over the summer. It’ll all pay off, God willing.”