HUNTINGTON — Marshall men's basketball team already had big shoes to fill, but they got bigger Monday evening when senior guard Andrew Taylor announced he would be entering the transfer portal.
Taylor helped the Herd to a 24-7 record last season but is the third piece from the starting five that will not return for next year, following the graduation of Taevion Kinsey and transfer of Micah Handlogten.
Taylor was an All-Sun Belt Conference selection and averaged more than 36 minutes, 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game and made a career-best 83 shots from beyond the arc.
In four seasons, Taylor scored 1,609 points and made 110 starts for coach Dan D'Antoni's Thundering Herd. He has one season of eligibility remaining and already has interest from prominent programs across the country including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Indiana, UCF, Xavier, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Western Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Memphis, among others.
After redshirting his first season in Huntington, Taylor became an integral part of the Herd's lineup and appeared in at least 22 games in each of his four seasons at Marshall.
On April 28, Taylor announced that he would enter the 2023 NBA Draft without hiring an agent so that he could return to college basketball for one final season.
In that announcement, he thanked those in the Marshall program for how they helped shape him over the course of his career.
"My teammates, coaches, trainers, etc., at Marshall have been nothing short of greatness," Taylor said in a social media post. "Marshall has allowed me to become a better athlete and person each and every day."
His decision to transfer came just days short of the deadline to do so. In the first year of the transfer portal windows, the college basketball transfer portal began March 13 and runs until May 11.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.