Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24) puts up a shot over Louisiana-Monroe defender Langston Powell (10) during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — The abilities of Marshall men’s basketball senior Taevion Kinsey are well-documented, but as the season continues, he’s garnering more attention for his role in the Herd’s success as a team.
Kinsey leads the Sun Belt Conference in scoring average at 21.4 points per game, third-highest in NCAA Division I. He has scored 20 or more points in 15 games this season, ranks second in the country in made field goals (534) and has been named the SBC Player of the Week three times.
For those efforts, the native of Columbus, Ohio, was named a top-10 candidate for the 2023 Jerry West Award on Tuesday.
Named after West, a West Virginia native, Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 Final Four Most Valuable Player, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.
Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in fan voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday on hoophallawards.com. The fan vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.
In March, five finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The selection committee for the Jerry West Award is composed of media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.
The winner of the 2023 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (point guard), Julius Erving Award (small forward), Karl Malone Award (power forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.
Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award are Johnny Davis, Wisconsin (2022), Chris Duarte, Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.