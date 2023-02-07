Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230127 marshall bball 27.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24) puts up a shot over Louisiana-Monroe defender Langston Powell (10) during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The abilities of Marshall men’s basketball senior Taevion Kinsey are well-documented, but as the season continues, he’s garnering more attention for his role in the Herd’s success as a team.

Kinsey leads the Sun Belt Conference in scoring average at 21.4 points per game, third-highest in NCAA Division I. He has scored 20 or more points in 15 games this season, ranks second in the country in made field goals (534) and has been named the SBC Player of the Week three times.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags