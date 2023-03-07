Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Joel Hicks, a Richwood native who played and coached football at West Virginia University and won more than 300 games as a high school coach at Big Creek, Beckley and Pulaski County, Virginia, has died. He would have been 82 in April.

Throughout his life and into his 70s, he competed in road runs, including the 15-mile Charleston Distance Run and the Boston Marathon, and sometimes won his age-group competition.

