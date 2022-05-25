The High Point Rockers used a five-run fifth inning and cranked out 13 hits to put away the Charleston Dirty Birds 8-2 Wednesday evening at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
The Dirty Birds fall to 13-17, while High Point picks up its seventh straight win to improve to 22-8.
The Rockers’ Neil Uskali threw six solid innings to get the victory, allowing just three hits and striking out three against one walk.
Charleston starter Derrick Adams suffered his second loss of the season, allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out one against three walks in five innings.
Ben Aklinski hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth to give High Point a 1-0 lead.
Aklinski and Zander Wiel each hit two-run doubles in the fifth and Jerry Downs drove in a run to increase the Rockers’ advantage to 6-0.
High Point tacked on a run each in the sixth and seventh innings and the Dirty Birds rallied for two runs in the eighth, but would get no closer.
Juan Carlo Perez and Miles Williams each had an RBI for Charleston Connor Justus doubled.
Charleston and High Point conclude their series Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday’s game
Rockers 9, Dirty Birds 5: The Charleston Dirty Birds allowed runs in each of the first three innings in dropping a 9-5 Atlantic League decision to the High Point Rockers Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
The Rockers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, scoring a run in the first inning and three more in the second.
Charleston got right back in the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning, but that was as close as the Dirty Birds would get the rest of the game.
The bottom of the Dirty Birds lineup did the most damage as No. 8 hitter Engel Beltre had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. No. 6 batter Anfernee Seymour collected two hits.
Charleston pitcher Jose Mesa Jr. had a rare bad start, going just four innings, allowing seven hits and six earned runs. His earned run average jumped to 3.21 as he fell to 4-2.