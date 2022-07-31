Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In its quest to be No. 1, Cabell Midland will be one of the earlier football teams to take to the high school football practice field Monday, beginning 2022 season workouts at 6 a.m.

Teams in Kentucky already have started practicing. Ohio and West Virginia squads join them Monday, the official first day. Teams have worked out during designated times during the summer, so they won’t go in cold in the summer heat.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

