In its quest to be No. 1, Cabell Midland will be one of the earlier football teams to take to the high school football practice field Monday, beginning 2022 season workouts at 6 a.m.
Teams in Kentucky already have started practicing. Ohio and West Virginia squads join them Monday, the official first day. Teams have worked out during designated times during the summer, so they won’t go in cold in the summer heat.
“Our kids have worked extremely hard,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said of the offseason. “Our kids love to play football.”
Salmons said his players even love practice.
Billy Seals, coach of Class AAA state runner-up Huntington High, said he looks forward to 4 p.m. Monday to see who will step up and join highly recruited junior tackle Robby Martin on the offensive line. The Highlanders need to replace four starters in front of all-state senior quarterback Gavin Lochow.
“Gavin’s had a good summer, but we have to protect him,” Seals said. “He’s the leader of our team and loves having the ball in his hands. When he walks into the huddle, the guys feel good about it.”
Spring Valley must replace all-state wide receiver Ty Bartrum. Timberwolves athletic director Tim George said the team will be fine in seeking its 15th consecutive playoff berth when it takes the field at 6 p.m. Monday.
“We’re going to have good players at every position,” George said. “We played seven offensive linemen last year, and five of them are back. Our quarterback Dalton Fouch is returning. He was a great player last year. Cody Shy, a fullback/linebacker, is back.”
Hurricane takes the field with a passel of new players and a new head coach in Donnie Mays, who came from South Charleston. Mays said he enjoyed his time with the Black Eagles, but looks forward to guiding a different program.
“It’s a unique situation,” Mays said of coaching a different Mountain State Athletic Conference team. “People wonder why I moved. Really, I just needed a shot in the arm myself.”
Willie Washington’s St. Albans team was picked to finish last in the 10-team MSAC. He said winning will come, but it’s a process.
“Reach, teach, coach, create,” Washington said. “That’s what we’re doing. We want to show the players we love them and care for them. We want to coach them up, and we want to gain their trust.”