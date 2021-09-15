The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

These games are scheduled to stream live at wvgazettemail.com/gameday

Wednesday, Sept. 15

7 p.m. Dutch Miller Tailgate Show

Friday, Sept. 17

7 p.m. Chapmanville High @ Nitro High

7:30 p.m. Huntington High @ George Washington High (Game of the Week)

