High School Gameday Schedule
Sep 15, 2021

These games are scheduled to stream live at wvgazettemail.com/gameday.

Wednesday, Sept. 15
7 p.m. Dutch Miller Tailgate Show

Friday, Sept. 17
7 p.m. Chapmanville High @ Nitro High
7:30 p.m. Huntington High @ George Washington High (Game of the Week)