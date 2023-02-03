ParMar Shootout set to tip-off; HD Media to stream all 26 games Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One of the biggest high school basketball events of the season is ready to tip off on Monday, Feb. 6, with three full days of great matchups taking place at West Virginia State University.You can watch every game live on the Gazette-Mail website, Facebook page, or through the HD Media app on your smartphone or TV.Here's the complete schedule: Monday, Feb. 6:10:00 am- Ravenswood vs. Tug Valley (Girls)11:30 am- Ravenswood vs. Wyoming East (Boys)1:00 pm- Robert C. Byrd vs. Scott (Boys)2:30 pm- Cameron vs. Buffalo (Boys)4:30 pm- Parkersburg South vs. Huntington (Boys)6:00 pm- Logan vs. Fairmont Sr. (Boys)7:30 pm- South Charleston vs. Jefferson (Boys)9:00 pm- Van vs. Teays Valley Christian (Boys)Tuesday, Feb. 7:8:30 am- Doddridge County vs. Wirt County (Girls)10:00 am- Lincoln County vs. Lewis County (Girls)11:30 am- Lincoln County vs. Lewis County (Boys)1:00 pm- Parkersburg vs. Spring Valley (Boys)2:30 pm- Parkersburg vs. Spring Valley (Girls)4:30 pm- Jefferson vs. George Washington (Boys)6:00 pm- Chapmanville vs. Bluefield (Boys)7:30 pm- Charleston Catholic vs. St. Joseph (Boys)9:00 pm- Parkersburg South vs. Huntington (Girls)Wednesday, Feb. 8:8:30 am- Williamstown vs. Charleston Catholic (Girls)10:00 am- Williamstown vs. Greenbrier West (Boys)11:30 am- Pt. Pleasant vs. Philip Barbour (Boys)1:00 pm- Webster County vs. Tug Valley (Boys)2:30 pm- Mingo Central vs. Gilmer County (Girls)4:30 pm- George Washington vs. Nicholas County (Girls)6:00 pm- Woodrow Wilson vs. Bridgeport (Boys)7:30 pm- Capital vs. Cabell Midland (Boys)9:00 pm- Sissonville vs. Roane County (Boys) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Computer Science Internet Sociology History