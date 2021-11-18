Spring Valley Timberwolves vs. Martinsburg Bulldogs Nov. 19,2021 Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 Updated 29 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click here to watch the Spring Valley Timberwolves visit the Martinsburg Bulldogs Friday at 7:30 p.m. Both teams are looking to advance to the third round of the AAA WVSSAC football playoffs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Martinsburg Bulldogs Team Playoff Sport Round Football Click Upcoming Events