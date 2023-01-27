Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HURRICANE -- Huntington High turned the Hurricane High School gym into Lala Land.

Freshman Lala (Lah-lah) Slone scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and made three steals and numerous deflections to lead Huntington High (9-6) to a 52-42 victory over the Redskins (7-10) Friday night. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

