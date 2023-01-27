HURRICANE -- Huntington High turned the Hurricane High School gym into Lala Land.
Freshman Lala (Lah-lah) Slone scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and made three steals and numerous deflections to lead Huntington High (9-6) to a 52-42 victory over the Redskins (7-10) Friday night.
"The first half felt like a warm-up for me," Slone said. "The second half, I felt warmed up and played better."
Slone had two points, four rebounds and two steals in the first half as the Highlanders, ranked fifth in Class AAAA, fell behind 22-18. She and her teammates picked up their intensity in the second half, starting the third quarter with a 12-3 run.
Hurricane scrapped, though, and led 33-32 after Maddy Young swished a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:01 left in the third period.
But Slone scored with 42 seconds remaining in the quarter to give Huntington High a 34-33 lead it never relinquished.
"Losing Ella threw everything out of kilter," Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas said of a groin injury to sophomore guard Ella Giles in the second quarter. "They finally adjusted to it and got the right combination to get things going."
Huntington High outrebounded the Redskins 35-22, with Amaya Jackson pulling down seven and Slone, Bentleigh Christus, Amara Jackson and Jada Turner six apiece.
"We did a better job on the boards," Lucas said. "Turner did a great job rebounding. She just was nailing all of them in the second half."
The improvement on the boards paid off in starting fast breaks, more to the Highlanders' style.
"The first half we were playing their pace and that just wasn't what we wanted," Lucas said. "Even if we're throwing the ball up against the wall, it's better than walking up the floor."
Jackson led Huntington High with 14 points. She made all six of her free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Highlanders pull away. Young, Alex Anderson and Maggie Oduor scored 11 points apiece for Hurricane.
The Highlanders return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday versus William Fleming (12-4) of Roanoke, Virginia, at St. Albans. The Redskins visit Greenbrier East (8-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 7 11 18 16 -- 52: Jackson 4-11 0-3 6-6 14, Al. Smith 0-2 0-2 1-2 1, Turner 2-12 2-9 0-2 6, Christus 3-10 0-1 0-0 6, Slone 6-6 0-0 1-2 13, Giles 1-2 1-2 0-0 3, De La Rosa 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, A, Smith 3-7 0-1 0-2 6. Totals: 20-51 4-19 8-14 52.