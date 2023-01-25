HUNTINGTON — St. Albans girls basketball coach Ricky Steele said Wednesday’s 48-39 loss to Huntington came down to two factors.
The first was the third quarter, in which the Highlanders outscored the Red Dragons 17-7 to pull away in what had been a close game, while the second issue was rebounding that gave Huntington a decisive Mountain State Athletic Conference win.
That rebounding effort by Huntington (8-6 overall, 5-2 MSAC) was sparked by freshman forward Lala Slone, who came off the bench to score 11 points. Of those, 10 came in the first half and to Steele’s chagrin, were on offensive rebounds.
“They killed us on the glass,” Steele said. “That’s been happening for some time now.”
The loss was the third straight for St. Albans (12-8, 5-2).
Huntington took a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, and the Highlanders stretched that lead to 20-13 through 4:48 of the second period behind five points from Slone.
With Amara Jackson picking up three fouls in the first half, Slone gave Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas a much-needed presence under the basket.
“She’s coming,” Lucas said. “She’s come a long way in just a little bit. I’m real pleased with Lala.”
Slone said having that performance as a freshman gave her a lot of confidence.
“It feels good being a freshman to come in and contribute,” Slone said. “I’m feeling (confident) and we’re working as a team.”
St. Albans finished the first half with a 7-2 run, including a turnaround jumper off the glass in the paint by Lanie Binion as the second quarter expired that cut the Huntington lead to 22-20.
Jackson led the Highlanders’ charge in the third quarter with six of her 11 points. Ella Giles hit two of Huntington’s three 3-pointers in the game during the third quarter and she led Lucas’ squad with a game-high 14 points.
Huntington extended its lead to 39-27 at the end of the third quarter on a layup by Jackson, but St. Albans closed the deficit to 41-34 behind a run by the Red Dragons early in the fourth period.
NiNi Pannell led St. Albans with 11 points.
JayCee Elzy scored three of her five points for St. Albans on consecutive possessions that cut the Huntington lead to 42-37 with 3:53 to play.
Huntington again struggled from the foul line, shooting 69% (11-for-16) in the game. However, as the Red Dragons threatened, Jada Turner and Bentleigh Cristus connected on 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to extend the Highlanders’ lead to 45-37.
An offensive rebound and put back by Jackson had Huntington ahead 47-37 and the Highlanders allowed just one more field goal the rest of the way to avenge a season-opening, non-conference loss at St. Albans on Nov. 29.