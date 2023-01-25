Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — St. Albans girls basketball coach Ricky Steele said Wednesday’s 48-39 loss to Huntington came down to two factors.

The first was the third quarter, in which the Highlanders outscored the Red Dragons 17-7 to pull away in what had been a close game, while the second issue was rebounding that gave Huntington a decisive Mountain State Athletic Conference win.

