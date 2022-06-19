The colors remain green and gold and the nickname still is Highlanders, but the similarities end there.
Huntington High School’s girls basketball team won the last two Class AAAA state championships and went 38-2 in the process behind a talented squad led by Kent State signee Dionna Gray, Alderson Broaddus recruit Amani Hickman and West Virginia State signee Makayla Smith. The 2022-2023 Highlanders said they plan to contend for a third straight title, but must be their own team to get there since Gray, Hickman and Smith graduated.
“I think we’ll be OK,” said sophomore guard Ella Giles. “We’re not last year’s team, but we can beat anybody if we go out and play like we can. We need to be the team we are and not compare ourselves to last year’s team. People say we don’t have this or we don’t have that, but we’re who we are this year, not who we were last year.”
The Highlanders feature plenty of talent. Amara Jackson, a 5-foot-11 junior, is the team’s leading returning scorer at 11.2 points per game. She also pulled down 5.2 rebounds and made 2.1 steals per contest. Jackson is known for playing well in big games.
Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas said he was pleased with Jackson Tuesday during a multi-team scrimmage at Nitro.
“Jackson just keeps getting better and better,” Lucas said. “She doesn’t even realize the potential she has. She looked good today and didn’t have a good game until we put her in that pick and roll and made her take it to the basket.”
Lucas said he also was impressed with Alezha Turner, a sophomore who scored 8.7 points, pulled down 4.7 rebounds, issued 2.9 assists and made 2.4 steals per contest last season.
“I’m pleased with Turner, too,” Lucas said. “She controlled the boards. She’s a great defensive rebounder.”
Lucas called Giles “the best freshman in the state last year.” He said the daughter of former Marshall University football, basketball and track standout Reggie Giles will see more playing time this year after averaging 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds last season.
“She just played on the No. 1 team in the state, which limited her playing time,” Lucas said of Giles. “There were some nice freshmen last season. Wheeling Park had a nice one, Spring Valley had a couple, Wayne had a couple. Ella was just on a team that she played a role, but didn’t get a lot of credit. She was a big part of the team.”
Giles said she’s confident the Highlanders have what it takes to make another run at a state title and become the first team since Morgantown in 2014 through 2016 to win three consecutive large-school division championships. She pointed to several teammates, including junior guard Precious De La Rosa and freshman La La Slone, each of whom was impressive at the Nitro shootout. Jackson said she likes what Slone adds to the team.
“La La came and brought a good energy,” Jackson said. “We definitely need her strength. I’m feeling good about this team. We have a lot to improve, but I think we look good.”
Lucas said he, too, thinks Slone has great potential.
“The little Slone girl from Huntington East Middle is going to help us,” Lucas said. “We’re going to be fine. I don’t figure anybody in the state is going to feel sorry for us.”