WEST LIBERTY -- The list of past Furfari Award winners is very impressive, to say the least.
West Liberty men's basketball coach Ben Howlett thought the same thing when he was informed that he is the latest honoree.
"Very humbling. Very humbling," Howlett said of the honor as state College Coach of the Year. "I'm familiar with the other coaches in the state and the success of their programs. To be nominated and then voted the winner is very humbling and I'm very appreciative of it."
Named for longtime state sports writer Mickey Furfari, a Morgantown native who spent 70 years covering West Virginia University athletics, the honor was started in 1942 by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Howlett finished ahead of defending winner Kim Stephens, who coached Glenville State's women's basketball team this past winter until being named Marshall's coach, as well as Marshall men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni and Shepherd football coach Ernie McCook in voting by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Howlett will be recognized at the nation's oldest statewide sports fete, the 76th annual Victory Awards Dinner, on May 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
"Just the list of those individual coaches and past winners is impressive," Howlett said. "I've been a fan of some of those coaches, so be to be added to that list is an honor and a privilege."
Howlett, a former standout guard for the Hilltoppers, guided his alma mater to the NCAA Division II national championship game this past season, his sixth as coach.
The high-scoring Hilltoppers fell to unbeaten Nova Southeastern in the national title tilt in Evansville, Indiana, after winning the Mountain East Conference regular season and tournament titles and the Division II regional crown. Nova Southeastern was coached by former West Liberty coach Jim Crutchfield, who won the Furfari Award from 2011-14.
"I never thought the season would go as well as it did. I remember sitting in the locker room after we lost a regular season game to Wheeling University at their place, and I did not feel good about our team," Howlett said. "We didn't lose again until the national championship game. I don't know how many wins that was in a row, but we reeled off quite a few.
"I thought the guys really bought into each other and believed in themselves," he added. "They played some high-level basketball and we were one win away from being national champions."
Howlett, a Marietta, Ohio, native, became the fifth West Liberty coach to receive the Furfari Award. In addition to Crutchfield, former women's basketball coach Lynn Ullom, the current West Liberty athletic director, was honored in 2001, men's basketball coach Ollie Olson won in 1961 and football coach Joe Bartell received the award in 1957.
Howlett said he was very appreciative of the 14 players on the team and especially proud of his three assistant coaches.
"They don't get the publicity they deserve," he said of Michael Lamberti, Aaron Huffman and Connor Hart. "They work day and night."
A list of all previous West virginia Sports Writers Association awards winners may be found at wvswa.org.