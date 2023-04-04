Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pirates Reds Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Colin Holderman throws against the Cincinnati Reds during a baseball game in Cincinnati last Thursday.

 Jeff Dean | The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Being a Pittsburgh Pirate, Colin Holderman naturally considers Cincinnati a rival, but said he certainly is a fan of the Reds’ fans.

“It was amazing,” Holderman said of the 44,066 spectators who watched the Pirates beat the Reds 5-4 on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park. “The crowd was on its feet almost the whole time. It was really loud. This being my first opening day and it was in Cincinnati makes it really special.”

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

