CINCINNATI — Being a Pittsburgh Pirate, Colin Holderman naturally considers Cincinnati a rival, but said he certainly is a fan of the Reds’ fans.
“It was amazing,” Holderman said of the 44,066 spectators who watched the Pirates beat the Reds 5-4 on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park. “The crowd was on its feet almost the whole time. It was really loud. This being my first opening day and it was in Cincinnati makes it really special.”
Holderman might be really special out of the Pirates’ bullpen. Acquired from the New York Mets for Daniel Vogelbach on July 22, 2022, the right-hander brings an upper-90s fastball and groundball-inducing slider to challenge hitters. In the minor leagues, Holderman struck out 30% of opposing batters and coaxed ground outs from 63.6%.
Holderman pitched to a 2.04 earned run average in 17 2/3 innings last season before a shoulder injury sidelined him.
Pitching in relief on Opening Day was a boost to Holderman’s confidence.
“It’s been a while since I was on the mound for a meaningful game because I’ve been on the [injured list],” Holderman said. “It was nice to start out on a good, positive note like this.”
Shoulder injuries are scary for pitchers. Elbows are easier to fix. Shoulder problems can sap velocity and control. Holderman said the mental aspect of overcoming an injury is as challenging as the physical.
“You just have to go play,” Holderman said. “It’s tough, but we killed the rehab the whole offseason. Your body, eh, but then it becomes easy to put it in the past.”
Holderman said he thinks the Pirates, who last made the playoffs in 2015, haven’t posted a winning season since 2018 and went 60-102 last year, will be much better in 2023.
“I think we’re going to take a lot of people by surprise this year,” Holderman said. “We’re a very close-knit team. We established that in spring training. It makes showing up easier when you love everyone around you.”