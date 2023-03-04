Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — High winds knocked out electricity at George Smailes Field Saturday, but the St. John’s baseball team provided its own power.

The Red Storm (5-3) hit three home runs in an 8-4 victory over Marshall at the field at the YMCA Kennedy Center. The dingers accounted for four runs and were supplemented by nine walks that produced five runs.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

