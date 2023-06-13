Brenda “Momma” Howard has been a lifeline for the North-South game for years, particularly since her retirement in the 2000s.
Howard is a 79-year-old woman full of energy and love. She shows her large love for the sport of football and for the boys that come each year.
Howard was born and raised in West Virginia. She attended West Virginia State University and Marshall University, graduating with a degree in education. She is a mother to five sons, one of whom played in the North-South game in the 1980s.
Howard didn’t know anything about the North-South game until her son Britt played for the South representing Dunbar High School. Ever since, Howard has become a well-known figure to the boys that pass through each year.
Athletes struggle to express how much they love Howard. Asked to describe her, each has a wide smile and sings her praises.
“She is beautiful inside and out," South's Jaxson Cunningham, of Winfield, said. "Phenomenal doesn’t get much better than Momma. She is the light of the room. The joy of my life.”
Added South's Isaiah Chapman, of Herbert Hoover: “She cares about everyone equally. She doesn’t pick sides. She cares about all of us. She is a Momma.”
Howard makes it her mission to take care of all the students she can.
“Since I retired, I have been more active with [WVSU]. I retired in 2001. June of 2001, I started getting more active. Then I started volunteering here in 2008 at West Virginia State University, seven days a week. Just to be around the students, it relaxes me and it’s rewarding to me to be with them.”
She said that she needs these boys and WVSU students in her life.
“The students respond so well to me, the coaches and the managers and everyone responds to me," Howard said. "I tried to be here every day to have lunch with them, and just try to do things with them. They make me feel good, they are my blessing and my love. They are making me feel like I am a part of their lives, and that’s what I want to be. They encourage me to stay alive and be active.”
One of her favorite things is the North-South game, which WVSU plays an integral role in hosting. Those who experience the setting can see the love Howard spreads around her.
“I love the North-South football," she exclaimed. "I look so forward to them coming every June and to be with them. It’s so inspiring. It’s an uplift. It’s so rewarding to me to meet all the North players, South players, all the coaches. They make me feel so special. I am here to give them my love and my blessing. And in return, they give me their love and their blessings.
"The students from the North-South game that come here to WVSU, I try to keep in contact with them and try to see them all around. I say [to them], ‘Can I help you with anything?' If they have any concerns or anything that they need, I’m here for them. Anything that they might need.”
This experience of meeting a new group of athletes each year has enriched Howard's life, she said, so much more each year she attends.