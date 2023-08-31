HUNTINGTON — Charles Huff made no excuses.
Despite a long night in the hospital, where he and wife Jessica Huff welcomed their new baby boy, Blaze Otto Huff, into the world, the third-year Marshall football coach walked into his weekly press conference right on time Tuesday.
“Obviously this is a really exciting time. Everyone is 0-0, every call I’ve made has been great and every story you guys have written has been positive,” Huff told the media.
“It’s a great time. We’ve got a lot of positives at Marshall right now, and kicking off football season is something we all look forward to.”
The newest member of the Huff family weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces at birth and measured 21 inches long — half the weight and nearly twice the length of an NCAA regulation football, to which Huff returned his attention, if only for the afternoon.
“The thing about those hospital cots is, after about 30 minutes they feel like the best bed ever,” Huff said, “until you have to roll over.”
Sleepy-eyed or not, there was work to do as Huff and the Herd went back to practice after meeting with media Tuesday afternoon, prepping for the first regular season game against the Albany Great Danes at 6 p.m. Saturday.
It’s what Huff called “execution season,” where the Herd finds out what it’s made of as it returns to competition instead of bumping up against each other day after day in practice. No more scrimmages: real games that end in a win or loss.
“That’s what it comes down to,” Huff said. “Obviously we’re still trying to improve, still trying to create depth, still trying to create opportunity for guys to create value for themselves, but at the end of the day, you either did or you didn’t.”
Many of the players said they kept a countdown to kickoff from the time they returned from the Myrtle Beach Bowl in December last year — others, since the day they decided to play for the Thundering Herd.
“I’ve been waiting for this game since I committed to Marshall,” Wake Forest transfer JJ Roberts said. “I had it circled out on my calendar, but it came faster than I expected. I’m extremely excited.”
Albany picked up a win in Week Zero, dispatching of Fordham 34-13 on Aug. 26. It will meet Marshall in football for the first time on Saturday. It’s the first chance the 2023 team will have to put their talents on full display in front of the home crowd.
“Three hundred-plus days go into this for us to have 12 opportunities,” linebacker Eli Neal said. ”We’re tired of hitting on each other. It‘s time to get active this Saturday. Our opponent is a team that has definitely taken a step forward since last year.”
The Herd is one of eight Sun Belt Conference teams that will face an FCS opponent in Week 1, and it’s the fourth time in the last five years that the Herd has done so.
Marshall has not released a depth chart for the contest and will not until Saturday in the spirit of holding a competitive advantage over the Great Danes.
“With 40 new guys, that’s tough,” Huff said. “If I’m an opponent, I don’t know who is going to be out there, and part of game-planning and understanding what you’re going against is knowing who is going to be out there.”