Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221113 mu football 01.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14) makes a throw as the Herd takes on Appalachian State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Charles Huff called it “the toughest schedule Marshall has had in a long time.”

A front-loaded home slate, a midweek prime-time date with a fellow Sun Belt Conference East Division contender and two encounters with the Atlantic Coast Conference flavor Marshall’s 2023 football docket, released Friday.

Zack Klemme is HD Media's sports director. Reach him at zklemme@hdmediallc.com. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.