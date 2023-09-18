Four men enshrined in national Halls of Fame, including former West Virginia University basketball coach Bob Huggins, will headline a full day of activity on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Artie Museum in Raleigh County.
The event will include appearances by -- and tributes for -- Huggins and Jerry Lucas, both members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and the inductions of legendary baseball coaches Calvin Bailey and John Lowery into the rolls of the West Virginia Sports Legends housed in the museum, which is owned and operated by former longtime Kanawha Valley coach Tex Williams.
It will be one of the first public appearances for Huggins since his well-documented departure as WVU men’s coach – one hastened by insensitive comments made on a Cincinnati radio show in May, then a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh the following month.
Huggins and Lucas will be available for autographs during the no-cost event, which begins at 10 a.m. with tours of the museum. At 11, free food and refreshments will be offered to all those attending, with ceremonies set to start at noon. Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog, his family’s popular pet, are scheduled to be on hand.
Parking is available at the museum and at three church lots within 75 yards of the museum.
Serving as masters of ceremonies will be Bill O’Brien, radio voice of the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles, and Allan McVey, public address announcer of the state high school basketball tournaments. The festivities will be broadcast on the Courtside with Coach Crist podcast, which features Greg Crist, Darren McGuffin and Dave Gorby. Their podcast, which recently received national recognition, will be recognized for its accomplishments.
A group of 23 others – ranging from athletes, coaches, media and hometown heroes – will be also honored at the Artie Museum, which is housed in the town’s former post office building.
Huggins, who turns 70 on Sept. 21, was part of the 2022 Naismith Hall of Fame class. His coaching career, which included stops at Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State and WVU, resulted in 934 victories and two trips to the NCAA Final Four – with Cincinnati in 1992 and with WVU in 2010. In his final 26 seasons, Huggins took 23 teams to the NCAA Tournament.
He stands in third place in career coaching victories in Division I men’s basketball, trailing only Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) and Jim Boeheim (1,015). In 16 seasons with the Mountaineers, Huggins totaled 344 wins. His 399 victories in 16 seasons at Cincinnati make him and Roy Williams (Kansas, North Carolina) the only coaches to collect more than 300 wins at two different Division I programs.
Lucas had success at every level of his career, winning championships in high school (Middletown, Ohio), college (Ohio State, 1960), the Rome Olympics (1960) and the NBA (1973 Knicks). He was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 1980.
He is considered one of the best rebounders in NBA history, averaging 15.6 per game to rank fourth all-time. He was the youngest player on the United States’ 1960 gold medal-winning Olympic team, starring alongside Jerry West and Oscar Robertson.
Bailey, who coached 37 years at West Virginia State, will be posthumously inducted into the prestigious American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Jan. 5, 2024 in Grapevine, Texas. A Spencer High graduate who died in 2020 at the age of 77, Bailey will be part of a 10-man ABCA induction class.
He posted winning records in 36 of his 37 seasons at the Institute school and carried a record of 1,036-521-4 (66.9%), which ranks 14th all-time in victories among NCAA Division II coaches. His Yellow Jackets teams captured 19 league titles in either the West Virginia Conference or Mountain East Conference, and he led three squads to the Division II World Series (1995, 2005).
The 77-year-old Lowery was added to the ABCA Hall in January of this year. In 52 years of coaching at Jefferson in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, he’s never experienced a losing season and has won more than 20 games each of the past 46 years.
Lowery has coached 12 Class AAA state championship teams and four runners-up with the Cougars, and has compiled an overall record of 1,418-367-3 (79.4%), which includes two seasons at Harpers Ferry, which became part of the Jefferson consolidation in 1972. He ranks second nationally among active coaches and all-time high school coaches in spring baseball victories.
In addition to those four, 23 others will be honored on Sept. 30 – an assortment of coaches, athletes, media and hometown heroes. Here’s the list of those who will also be saluted and have their posters displayed marking their inclusion into the Artie Museum:
- Rusty Clark – Herbert Hoover 1983 graduate and all-state baseball player; three-time All-West Virginia Conference baseball choice at West Virginia State; played professionally in Italy; 1999 inductee into West Virginia State Hall of Fame.
- Gig Cullifer – Longtime assistant boys basketball coach at Poca under Allen Osborne; also an assistant baseball coach with the Dots; has served as an area official/umpire in basketball, football and baseball.
- Gary Fauber – Native of Montgomery, graduate of Valley High (1992) and West Virginia Tech (1996); current sports editor at the Register-Herald in Beckley, where he’s worked for the past 27 years.
- John “Fuzzy’’ Filliez – Former All-State receiver at Magnolia High in Wetzel County, he broke several receiving records at Marshall from 1973-76, including a national record of catches in 42 straight games; voted State Amateur Athlete of the Year in 1976.
- Joe Goddard – All-state baseball player at Sophia High; played at Marshall, was seventh-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres, where he played 35 games in 1972; baseball coach for 36 seasons at Independence; current assistant at WVU Tech.
- Garry Griffith – Former radio announcer for Princeton Rays of the Appalachian League; overall, 30 years of announcing baseball, football and basketball at the pro, college and high school levels; also a multi-published author.
- Ryan Haga – Late football and basketball official in southern West Virginia; coached basketball and baseball at the AAU, middle school, elementary school and Little League level; the Coalfield Conference Memorial golf tournament bears his name.
- Ross Harrison – Retired teacher of 48 years, mainly at St. Albans High School; retired pastor of 31 years; long-time volunteer for Fellowship of Christian Athletes; West Virginia State University adjunct professor.
- Randy Hunt – Played baseball at Independence High School for Joe Goddard and also played at West Virginia Tech; announces WVU Tech basketball games; retired from West Virginia Tax Department.
- Greg Keaton – All-state baseball player at Logan (1984 grad); current assistant baseball coach at West Virginia State; past coaching stops in high school (Logan, South Charleston) and college (Davis & Elkins, WVU Tech, Prince George CC, South Carolina-Sumpter, Lenoir-Rhyne).
- Bob Lemley – Former football coach at Poca for 24 seasons – won 141 games, including three straight Class AA championships (2001-03) and four overall state titles; coached 11 playoff teams; former minor league baseball second baseman.
- Barry Louden – Won 1987 Hunt Award as state’s top lineman at Parkersburg; three-year starter, 1,000-point scorer in basketball; played football at Yale; since 1980, a doctor in neurology and sleep medicine in the Parkersburg area.
- Sean Loyd – Baseball coach at West Virginia State, entering his 10th season in 2024; previously served 20 years as an assistant coach under Calvin Bailey and was WVSU athletic director from 2008-15.
- Ed McCall – Boys basketball coach at Meadow Bridge for three-plus decades; retired in 2017 with more than 400 wins; long-time competitor in West Virginia Golf Association events, where he also serves as starter.
- Allan McVey – Serves as public address announcer for boys and girls state basketball tournaments, as well as the state tournament in baseball; has served two stints as West Virginia Insurance Commissioner.
- Richard Reddecliff – Won 1978 Class AAA high jump for Buckhannon-Upshur at state track meet (6 feet, 7 inches); believed to be the first West Virginia athlete to clear 7 feet with a leap of 7-1/4 for West Virginia Wesleyan at prestigious Penn Relays in 1980.
- David “Duck’’ Riley – A 1974 graduate of Northfork High, where he was a two-sport standout in football and basketball; later starred at running back for West Virginia University; played three seasons in the USFL.
- Maurice Robinson – A native of Welch, he was the first recruit for WVU basketball coach Joedy Gardner in 1974 and was a four-year letterman and team captain; selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the ninth round of the 1978 NBA draft.
- Rick Ryan – Wheeling native; retired sports reporter at the Charleston Gazette-Mail, former assistant sports editor at the Gazette; also worked for The Intelligencer (Wheeling) and Asheville Citizen-Times (North Carolina).
- Brian Sutphin – Baseball coach at Hurricane with 404 victories and three Class AAA state championships in 15 seasons; also served as baseball coach at Nitro High School and Alderson Broaddus.
- Charlie Tribble – Winfield graduate (1979); three-sport standout in high school, set school game record of 52 points in basketball; played four years of basketball at West Virginia State; has also coached multiple sports at Winfield.
- Jimmy Tribble – Baseball coach at Buffalo for 17 seasons (Class A title in 2006); coached 13 seasons at Winfield (AA title in 1985); All-WVC catcher at West Virginia State; successful career in sports equipment industry.
- Jim Workman – Head of Workman Media, LLC; publisher of Wally’s & Wimpy’s Sports; member of the Football Writers Association of America and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association; former assistant managing editor at The State Journal.