B12 West Virginia Kansas Basketball

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 AP photo

Four men enshrined in national Halls of Fame, including former West Virginia University basketball coach Bob Huggins, will headline a full day of activity on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Artie Museum in Raleigh County.

The event will include appearances by -- and tributes for -- Huggins and Jerry Lucas, both members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and the inductions of legendary baseball coaches Calvin Bailey and John Lowery into the rolls of the West Virginia Sports Legends housed in the museum, which is owned and operated by former longtime Kanawha Valley coach Tex Williams.

