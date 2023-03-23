HURRICANE -- If the Hurricane and Huntington High baseball teams were comedians, they'd probably be Steve Martin and Dan Aykroyd, Saturday Night Live's "wild and crazy guys."
The Redskins (4-1) and Highlanders (3-2) played a wild and crazy game Thursday, with Hurricane winning 11-10 in walk-off fashion on a bases loaded walk at Lola Meeks Field.
"I'm proud of these guys for sticking together," Redskins coach Brian Sutphin said "We have to get better, but they stuck together and found a way to win."
Hurricane won it when Owen Gress drew a walk to plate Braden Sloan, who had singled and moved to third an a throwing error with two out in the seventh. After Evan Stover scored on Sloan's single, Huntington High intentionally walked Damian Witty and Caden Johnson to set up a force at any base.
The Highlanders had taken a 10-9 lead in the top of the seventh when Colson Parker and Carson Carter each walked with the bases full to make it 10-9.
The Highlanders quickly jumped on Redskins ace Reece Sutphin, a University of Akron signee. After Parker and Carter singled, Jax O'Roark doubled to right to plate both runners for a 2-0 lead.
That advantage was short-lived, as the Redskins struck for four runs in the bottom of the first. Hurricane put together three walks, one hit batter, one error, a single by Gress and a sacrifice fly by Tyson Skinner to take a 4-2 lead.
Huntington High tied it on RBI hits by Jaxon Hatfield and Parker in the second. The Highlanders might have scored more if not for a strikeout/runner's interference double play to end the threat with a runner on third.
The play was one of several unusual aspects in a game that featured two balks, a batter called for leaning into a pitch, 20 walks, several rundowns, a throw from center that nearly cleared the backstop and a variety of other oddities.
Hurricane regained the lead 5-4 in the bottom of the second on Gress' single to score Adrik Allie, only to see Huntington High knot it again in the third as O'Roark crossed the plate after a Tayveon Wilson double.
The Highlanders scored three runs in the fifth as Hatfield drove in one and Jonathan Jackson two for an 8-6 lead. Witty's RBI single and Dylan Bell's two-out, two-run double in the sixth put the Redskins back in front.
Reliever Payton Ocheltree earned the win. Carter took the loss.
Gress went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Bell knocked in two runs.
For Huntington High, Parker was 2 for 2 with a pair of RBI, O'Roark drove in two, Hatifield was 2 for 3 and Brian Robinson 2 for 4. Jackson and Wilson each went 2 for 5.
Both teams are scheduled to play Friday, Huntington High at 6 p.m. at East Carter, Hurricane at 7 p.m. at Capital.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 221 030 2 -- 10 12 2
HURRICANE 410 013 2 -- 11 7 1
Hatfield, O'Roark (3), Carter (6) and Henson; Sutphin, Smith (3), Lester (7), Ocheltree (7) and Johnson.