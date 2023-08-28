The Hurricane boys soccer team is eyeing the ultimate prize with veteran experience this season.
The Redskins (3-1) have won three straight after dropping their season opener 1-0 to Wheeling Park -- a team that was in Class AAA state tournament last season.
Hurricane has been effective following game one by out-scoring its opponents, 15-0.
There is growing excitement within the Redskins program to reach the Class AAA state tournament again after making it to Beckley a season ago.
"We like to have fun," said Hurricane coach Kent Bailey. "We don't take ourselves too seriously, but we come out and play soccer and get down to business. At practice, we get the guys' undivided attention for an hour and a half or two hours on bad days. It's tough to break us. We have great chemistry with good guys all around. It makes it easier to coach."
Hurricane's been able to attack throughout its four games and it's largely due to its midfield two-headed dragon in Jackson Ahebwa and Treyson Ambrose.
"Our midfield is a huge part of what we try to do," Bailey said. "With Jackson and Trey in the midfield, who are both seniors and captains, they know exactly what they want out of every guy out there and all 11 step up and require what we need to get the job done."
Bailey recognizes that there is still a ways to go for his team to reach its potential, despite the recent scoring margin.
"We have to score more goals," Bailey said. "We struggle with getting the ball in the net. We take advantage of our free kicks and corner kicks, not to give away all our secrets. That's where we're strong at. We need to work on our one-on-one skills and taking it to the net."
Bailey realizes that with scoring goals there has to be consistent chemistry. The young coach is impressed at how close-knit his team is.
"All these guys play together year-round," Bailey said. "I cannot get them to stop practicing. I'll come out here at five o'clock on a Sunday and there'll be guys out here kicking. They have a great relationship and that's basically what it all comes down to. We treat each other like family. It's tough to break that."
The Redskins were one of the final four teams remaining in Class AAA last season. However, a 3-0 shutout against third-seed Spring Mills sent No. 2-seed Hurricane home.
In Hurricane's final five games this season, the Redskins will play the two reigning state champions in Class AAA and AA-A, Greenbrier East and Charleston Catholic. Bailey and his staff know they have to beat the best to be the best.
"We got to win the big games," Bailey said. "Last year, we came up short in a few of them and tied in a handful of others. We got to show up to the big games and play hard. Nerves get the best of us half the time. With us being a little more mature this year, we should not struggle with the nerves as much and have a little more confidence.
"We like playing against better teams and that's what we look forward to."
Hurricane will lean on its senior playmakers to guide the Redskins through the season.
Six seniors are listed on this year's roster with Grayson Maddox and Ahebwa leading the way.
"They've meant a lot," Bailey said. "We rallied around Grayson Maddox. He was our captain last year as a junior. He's led the team with him and Jackson Ahebwa and taking it to the next level. We're still growing and evolving as a team. We're hoping to hit our final form here and make it back to the state tournament."
Hurricane will travel and take on the Capital Cougars Tuesday with kickoff at 7 p.m.