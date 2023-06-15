If they weren't too young to legally do so, some Putnam County high school athletes might celebrate by sipping champagne from the Champions Cup.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced winners of the Champions Cup, an award based on cumulative results from WVSSAC-sponsored sports.
Hurricane won the boys Class AAA division. Winfield took the title in Class AA girls.
The Redskins and Generals achieved their top finishes in different fashion. Hurricane won the cup despite not capturing a state championship in any sport. Winfield's girls won state titles in cross country, track and field and softball.
"I believe this exemplifies the standard of excellence that we have throughout Winfield High School in not only athletics, but also in academics, the arts and the attitude of our student body as a whole," Winfield athletic director Will Isaacs said. "We are very blessed and fortunate to have outstanding coaches and athletes who work and strive to excel in everything that they do."
The Generals finished high in cheerleading (state runner-up), tennis (semifinalist) and volleyball (quarterfinalist), adding to their body of work.
Hurricane was a state power in several boys sports, finishing second in the state in cross country and tennis. The Redskins reached the state quarterfinals in football and soccer, placed third in the state in golf and made the regional finals in baseball before losing to state champion Cabell Midland.
"It's a great accomplishment for our athletes, our school and our community," Hurricane baseball coach Brian Sutphin said. "It's a reflection of the hard work that our student-athletes have put in."
Redskins basketball coach Lance Sutherland said commitment throughout the school has helped Hurricane's strength in athletics.
"I think it's awesome," Sutherland said of winning the cup. "Our administration has been placing an importance on facilities, and it shows. They have given us great support and and are doing a lot to improve things."
Sutherland said the Redskins have a chance to make another strong run at future cups.
"We are in a run of pretty good athletes coming through," Sutherland said. "My goal is to have the basketball team help the school win another one next year."
Morgantown claimed the Class AAA girls cup, winning state championships in cross country, soccer and basketball. The Mohigans also shared the track and field state championship with Jefferson and finished as state runner-up in swimming and volleyball.
Fairmont Senior won the boys cup in Class AA for the second consecutive year. The Polar Bears won state titles in wrestling and basketball, advanced to the semifinals in soccer and made the quarterfinals in football. Fairmont Senior finished fourth in cross country and fifth in golf.
Williamstown took the prize in Class A girls. The Yellowjackets won state championships in cross country, track and volleyball. They advanced to the state semifinals in tennis.
Wheeling Central Catholic won in Class A boys. The Maroon Knights won a state golf championship and were runner-up in track. The football team made it to the state semifinals, the basketball team hit the state quarterfinals and the baseball team got to the regionals.