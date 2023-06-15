Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

If they weren't too young to legally do so, some Putnam County high school athletes might celebrate by sipping champagne from the Champions Cup.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced winners of the Champions Cup, an award based on cumulative results from WVSSAC-sponsored sports.

Stories you might like

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

Tags