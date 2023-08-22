Dislike, history and bragging rights could all describe the long, heated rivalry between the Hurricane Redskins and Winfield Generals.
Thursday night will be the 79th edition of the "War on 34" as Winfield heads to Hurricane for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Redskins Stadium.
Before 1991, Winfield held a narrow 27-23 advantage in the series. Since then, Hurricane has won 27 of the last 28 meetings, with the only Generals win in 2009. Now the Redskins lead the series 50-28.
Hurricane has found its most success at home by winning 28 of the 36 matchups.
"I didn't realize how important this rivalry was to the community until I got involved with it," second-year Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said. "It's pretty unique. I grew up in the town of Clendenin. We always had a rivalry with Elkview. I understand what an old-school rivalry is like. I didn't realize how nasty it can be. It's two communities that care about their sports programs and kids.
"It's a wild event and the closest thing that I've seen to a Texas high school environment, where everything that night is going to shut down except for that ball game."
Eddie Smolder is also entering his second year roaming the sidelines for Winfield. Smolder understands the history of this gridiron rivalry.
However, he wants the Generals to approach this game as they would any other.
"It's our first game, so it's our most important game, like any week," Smolder said. "We're not trying to make a big deal about it. Everybody says it's a 'War on 34' and a big rivalry. Maybe it was back in the day, but since 1990, Winfield's only won once. It's not really been a rivalry.
"We're trying to change that. We're treating it like any other game. Our focus is having a great week of practice and getting 1% better each day."
Smolder wants Winfield to block out the noise that comes with rivalry games.
"That's why you play the game. Anything's possible," Smolder said. "We're going to play hard, smart and together. Hopefully, we can put four quarters together of that. We'll see what happens."
Mays also wants to avoid the rivalry narrative to control Hurricane's emotions leading into Thursday evening.
"We don't talk about the rivalry itself," Mays said. "To us, it's a football game that we have to get ourselves ready for. We respect the fact that it's a rivalry, but you got to treat it like any other game, because it's important."
Hurricane reached the Class AAA semifinals for the first time ever last year.
The Redskins lost valuable pieces, including Purdue signee Mondrell Dean. However, there is enthusiasm with this year's Hurricane team, and it starts with quarterback JacQuai Long.
However, Hurricane will face a Winfield defense that held opponents to an average of 15 points per game a season ago.
"[Winfield's defense] plays hard," Mays said. "I know coach Smolder is a defensive guy and gets those guys flying to the football. They're buying into what he's selling. They're going to do everything in their power to pursue the ballcarrier.
"For us, it's always taking care of the football and executing your blocks and [being] precise in passing. It's critical in big games to make sure that you get the ball to the right people, so they get touches and make big plays."
The 2022 Generals won 10 consecutive games following a season-opening loss to Hurricane. Winfield's defense stepped up during that streak by holding its opponents to 10 points per game.
The Generals will look to defense to try and slow down a Hurricane offense that averaged 45 points per game last year.
"We have to tackle well," Smolder said. "When they pass it, we have to get pressure. If we can get pressure, in passing situations, we'll be fine. If not, we'll struggle. That's any defense that you're playing or any offense you're going against. I feel good about where we're at and [hope to] improve this week in practice and play well."