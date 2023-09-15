HURRICANE — When it looked like Spring Valley’s Jalyn Abercrombie was going to be the star of the night, Noah Vellaithambi jumped to center stage before the curtain had a chance to close.
The Hurricane junior rushed 34 times for 271 yards and five touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with less than four minutes left in the contest to complete a 25-point comeback and secure a 48-35 win over the visiting Timberwolves.
The game shifted dramatically after Spring Valley quarterback Liam McGuire fumbled at the Redskins’ 31-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Trailing by just two points, 35-33, Hurricane drove 69 yards and took its first lead.
As well as Hurricane played late, it was all Spring Valley early.
Take away a fumble on the opening play of the game and Abercrombie wouldn’t be denied in the opening quarter, running for two touchdowns and returning a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to help the underdog Timberwolves to a 28-3 lead in less than 10 minutes of game time.
The Timberwolves got the ball back after the early turnover by forcing one of its own, intercepting JacQai Long to set up their next drive, which started at their own 18. That’s when Abercrombie got his first score, finding the edge and racing down the sideline for an 82-yard score on Spring Valley’s second play of the game.
The Redskins offense picked up one first down on the next drive but were forced to punt before moving the chains again. But the snap went over the punter’s head and was recovered in the end zone by Braeden Booth for another Spring Valley touchdown, making the score 14-0 less than six minutes in.
Hurricane found the scoreboard on the next drive, using a 29-yard field goal from Will Mitchell to make it 14-3 after the offense was stopped in the red zone. On the ensuing kickoff, Abercrombie fielded it at his own 3-yard line and took it 97 yards for another score and a 21-3 lead.
Another special teams miscue rubbed some salt in the Redskins’ wounds in the first quarter when a short snap on a punt was received while the punter’s knee was on the ground, giving the Timberwolves the ball at the Hurricane 30-yard line. That drive ended with Abercrombie’s third touchdown of the night, this one from 9 yards out.
The Timberwolves were playing without anything to lose and with a renewed confidence after the hot start. Their defense held Hurricane to a three-and-out on the next drive to bring the offense back out on the field and they moved the ball well, relying on the ground game which had struggled mightily in the first three weeks of the season.
The drive, though, came to a screeching halt when Abercrombie tripped himself up after catching a fourth-down pass and hitting the ground a yard shy of the line to gain on fourth down, one of the only things that went right for the Redskins in the first half.
Hurricane then settled in and marched 70 yards in 13 plays from that spot to reach the end zone, thanks to a Vellaithambi 7-yard touchdown run which was only made possible by a 13-yard scramble from Long on fourth-and-12 earlier in the drive.
Spring Valley led 28-10 at halftime.
After stealing some momentum from the Timberwolves in the second quarter, Hurricane capitalized on it at the start of the second half. Vellaithambi and the Redskins went right to work at the start of the third quarter as the running back notched his second score of the night to cut the deficit to 28-17.
LaRon Dues-Hall intercepted McGuire on the next drive and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to make it a four-point game after the failed two-point conversion.
Hurricane coach Donnie Mays called for an onside kick following the score, but it was recovered by the Timberwolves, who struck back. McGuire picked up a yard on fourth-and-inches that led to a 40-yard rush by Abercrombie to set up first-and-goal, and then McGuire punched it in from 2 yards out to give a double-digit edge back to the Timberwolves.
Hurricane’s offense drove down into the red zone and settled for a field goal to make it a nine point game, 35-26, on the next drive and then took a short field created by a Spring Valley special teams miscue and used two handoffs to Vellaithambi, who scored for a third time in the contest, to cut the lead to two points, 35-33, by the end of the third quarter.
Spring Valley got the ball back and converted on two fourth downs on a crucial drive late, one by a Hurricane penalty and another a pass from McGuire to Abercrombie, but McGuire’s fumble at the Redskins 31 took away any momentum the Timberwolves built with those conversions. The turnover led to the game-deciding score.
It was Hurricane’s first win over the Timberwolves since 2017 and improved them to 3-1. Spring Valley is 0-4 for the first time in program history.