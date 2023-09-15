Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE — When it looked like Spring Valley’s Jalyn Abercrombie was going to be the star of the night, Noah Vellaithambi jumped to center stage before the curtain had a chance to close.

The Hurricane junior rushed 34 times for 271 yards and five touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with less than four minutes left in the contest to complete a 25-point comeback and secure a 48-35 win over the visiting Timberwolves.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags