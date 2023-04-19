ONA – The Hurricane Redskins went on the road and had to rely on their bats to pull out an exciting 10-9 nail-biter win, outlasting the Cabell Midland Knights in front of a large home crowd on Wednesday night.
The contest was an exhibition in offensive baseball as both teams were hitting the ball well the entire game.
Hurricane (17-3) came into the game with four consecutive shutouts as part of an eight-game winning streak. With the Redskins' defense gaining momentum every game, they had allowed only three total runs in their last six contests. However, the Knights proved to be another story as the Redskins had to come from behind to pull out the win and extend their current winning streak.
“This was just one of those games where I thought we came out good and hit the ball, but then we turn around and they come right back and score five,” Redskins coach Brian Sutphin said. “I was proud of our guys because we found a way to get it done.
"We kept fighting and believing in one another. And our guys have worked hard and want to be a good ball club. Our wins are not always pretty. But in this game, that’s a good ball club we just played.”
Both teams came out of the gate swinging in the first inning as the Redskins’ Jayden Lester doubled to drive in Owen Gress and Damian Witty. However, the Knights answered with five runs on five hits, with the first four batters hitting consecutive singles.
And the hitting continued in the second inning, with the Redskins rallying to tie the score, highlighted by catcher Caden Johnson’s single driving in two runs.
After splitting their initial four games, the Knights (13-6) were on a roll with an eight-game winning streak until this past week, when they lost consecutive road games to Bridgeport and Ripley. Included in that streak, though, was a 4-3 road win over the Redskins on March 21.
Down 10-5, the Knights rallied for three more runs in the fourth when Luke Samuel doubled with the bases loaded to draw his team back to within two runs at 10-8.
“We had our chances, but we made baserunning mistakes. But we had our chances to win the ball game,” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said. “We came out and we swung the bats tonight, but this is a big rival game and we tip our hats to them. They won the ball game. But we did have our chances.”
Midland drew even closer in the bottom of the sixth when Isaac Pettit singled to drive in Kenyon Collins, leading to the showdown final inning.
The Knights had the tying run at second, but the Redskins’ Gress, who pitched in relief, got a key strikeout and a groundout to end the threat.