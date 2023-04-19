Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ONA – The Hurricane Redskins went on the road and had to rely on their bats to pull out an exciting 10-9 nail-biter win, outlasting the Cabell Midland Knights in front of a large home crowd on Wednesday night.

The contest was an exhibition in offensive baseball as both teams were hitting the ball well the entire game.

Stories you might like

Tags