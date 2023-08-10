HURRICANE -- West Virginia University's offer was like a belt-high, down-the-middle fastball, and Weston Smith jumped on it.
WVU offered the Hurricane High School pitcher/outfielder last week. One day later, Smith accepted and committed to the Mountaineers.
"I went up for a campus tour," Smith said. "I met the coaches and toured the facilities. I liked what I saw."
Smith, who plays travel ball for the Huntington Hounds, is a 6-foot-4, 182-pound junior right-hander. He throws a fastball in the 88 to 90 mph range and has scraped 92 to go with an upper-70s, low-80s slider. He also throws a curve and a change-up, both in the mid-70s.
Smith also drew considerable interest from South Carolina Upstate, Liberty and Lake Erie University.
While Smith, who said he plans to major in sports management, is eager to pitch for the Mountaineers, he professed more-immediate goals.
"I want to win two more state championships," said Smith, who was a freshman on the Redskins' 2022 Class AAA championship team. "That's the goal."
Smith turned in an impressive performance last season against George Washington and Bryson Hoff, also committed to WVU, in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston. Smith pitched four scoreless innings of relief as Hurricane rallied from three runs down for a 4-3 victory.
Smith also hurled four innings of shutout ball in the 2022 MSAC Tournament championship game, which Hurricane won 8-0 over St. Albans. Smith allowed five hits and walked no one.
Redskins coach Brian Sutphin said Smith is adept at "throwing strikes, changing speeds and competing."
Smith credited his family and coaches for helping him become a college-caliber player.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.