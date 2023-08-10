Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane's Weston Smith pitches against Cabell Midland during a high school baseball game on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Sholten Singer

HURRICANE -- West Virginia University's offer was like a belt-high, down-the-middle fastball, and Weston Smith jumped on it.

WVU offered the Hurricane High School pitcher/outfielder last week. One day later, Smith accepted and committed to the Mountaineers.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

