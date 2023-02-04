Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As always, the East Bank Pioneers left their locker room 40 minutes before kickoff and trotted onto the field to begin pregame warmups -- but it was different this time.

Nearly 50 years later, senior offensive lineman Greg Hughes remembers seeing East Bank’s 6,500-seat Calvert Field already filled to capacity and fans without seats staking out standing-room spots along the fence that surrounded the field.

