As always, the East Bank Pioneers left their locker room 40 minutes before kickoff and trotted onto the field to begin pregame warmups -- but it was different this time.
Nearly 50 years later, senior offensive lineman Greg Hughes remembers seeing East Bank’s 6,500-seat Calvert Field already filled to capacity and fans without seats staking out standing-room spots along the fence that surrounded the field.
At lunch that day, junior linebacker Mike Williams walked outside and saw folks already arriving. “The whole town was full of people,” he recalled recently. “Starting at noon and mid-afternoon, people were coming in to watch the game. They were tailgating and meandering around.”
The Gazette, after all, had warned people to “get there early.”
It was Oct. 19, 1973, and the Pioneers were 6-0 and in contention for one of four Class AAA postseason football playoff spots. They had not allowed a point all season, having outscored the opposition 171-0. The Daily Mail called them the “Bad Bank.”
More than half the roster were sons of coal miners, which may have contributed to the team’s success. Conventional wisdom, at least, said a coal miner’s son was likely to pick up his old man’s toughness and work ethic.
The Pioneers were playing host to one of their big-city rivals, the Stonewall Jackson Generals of Charleston’s West Side, who were likewise 6-0 and in contention for one of those playoff spots. The Generals had outscored their opponents, 178-48.
And people were still arriving. State Route 61, the lone artery connecting Charleston and eastern Kanawha County, was bumper-to-bumper for more than a mile. Coal trains passing the edge of Calvert Field blocked traffic, adding to the chaos.
The Stonewall Jackson team bus, in fact, was stuck in traffic somewhere on Route 61, prompting the state police to send a cruiser to escort the Generals into the stadium.
By the time they reached the field, it was about 7:30 p.m., the scheduled starting time. The start was then pushed back to 8:15 to give the visitors time to warm up.
Desperate to watch the big matchup, fans got creative. “A lot of people,” Hughes remembered, “stood up on their cars to see into the field.”
And once the game began, things got noisy. “I remember it being so loud,” added senior linebacker-center Greg Huffman, “I couldn’t hear myself think.”
The Pioneers’ Claude Geiger ran for three touchdowns and 172 yards, leading to a 21-6 East Bank victory. Stonewall, however, ended the Pioneers’ shutout streak on Walter Easley’s 3-yard touchdown run late in the game.
The Gazette and Daily Mail estimated the crowd at 11,000, many of whom stood along the sidelines and behind the end zones. “If you look at the game film on YouTube,’’ said Mike Maggio, who was a senior lineman, “you can look at the crowd and see people three and four deep all around.”
Afterward, the Pioneers celebrated by chanting, “The Wall did fall! The Wall did fall!” Geiger, who rushed for 2,332 yards that season and averaged more than seven yards a carry, then roamed the locker room, congratulating teammates.
Geiger, in fact, had such an outstanding season that after especially good games he would stand on a locker-room bench and, referring to the vanquished opponent, say, “From now on, they better call me Mr. Geiger.”
Stonewall Jackson coach Bill Jarrett was impressed.
“I think they’ll go all the way,” he told the media of East Bank after the game. “I don’t see anyone on their schedule who should give them any trouble.”
And as Jarrett predicted, the Pioneers completed their season at 12-0, defeating Parkersburg and Weir in the postseason to win the state championship. For the season, they allowed just 3.2 points a game. USA Today named them one of the nation’s top 15 teams.
The Stonewall bus, meanwhile, waited until most of the traffic cleared and did not pull out of the parking lot until almost midnight.
nnn
Sometimes at practice, East Bank coach Don Arthur would detect softness in his players. “He would get upset with us,” remembered senior defensive end Jeff Stamper. “We weren’t putting out enough. We were being lackadaisical.”
Irate, Arthur would then hurry off to the locker room, don pads and a helmet, return to the field and challenge the team to one-on-one blocking drills.
Arthur, an East Bank native and an all-state lineman in 1959, had been an offensive lineman at West Virginia University in the 1960s and, at age 30 in 1973, was still tough enough to demonstrate the high standards he expected.
“He had the team come at him,’’ recalled Bob Campbell, a junior running back-defensive back. “And we tried to block him and knock him down. He took some good shots, but he gave some good ones, too. If a coach did that today, they’d fire him.”
Added Don Payne, a senior lineman: “People nowadays wouldn’t put up with the way we practiced. We would have two-a-days, and they’d last all day, man.”
It was an era in which coaches toughened their players not only by physically engaging them one-on-one but by limiting their water at practice.
In Arthur’s case, he allowed water sparingly, holding the hose and letting each player drink for maybe 10 seconds. Arthur himself counted out the seconds, and he did so quickly. “We weren’t totally dry,” said Campbell.
Seeing a player lying injured on the field, Arthur would shout, “Get up! You’re killing the grass.”
Maggio remembers that Arthur, furious that his team had played poorly in the first half at Dunbar, punched a chalkboard at halftime and broke his hand.
“Practices,” said Stamper, “were tough to the point that games were easy.”
“Our practices,” said senior linebacker Mike Williams, “were harder than any game we ever played. Oh man, what a tough coach. You could model yourself after him and then say you wished you had never met him. You had to have a certain mentality. You had to want to play ball to stay there.”
“In our day,” said Huffman, “sports were everything. You did what the coach told you, no matter what it was. You didn’t have a lot of options.”
Added Campbell, “Man, he absolutely got the most out of his players. We’d run through a brick wall for him.”
After the season, the tough coach would play pickup basketball with his players.
He was also superstitious. Midway through the ’73 football season, Arthur vowed not to get a haircut as long as his Pioneers kept winning. Not that his long hair caught anyone’s attention. It was an era of shaggy manes.
After working as an East Bank assistant, Arthur became head coach on Sept. 3, 1969, following the death of veteran coach Joe Butta.
The Pioneers posted a 1-7-1 record in ‘69 and a 1-7-2 mark in 1970 but made an astonishing turnaround in ’71 by winning the Class AAA championship with a 10-1 record, defeating Morgantown in the final. The Pioneers also won a Class AAA championship in 1964 under coach Roy Williams.
After the 1974 season, Arthur left for an assistant’s coaching job at Marshall.
nnn
In the 1970s, the coalfields of eastern Kanawha County and throughout much of the state were still thriving, and miners earned good pay. Most of the young miners, it seemed, drove shiny, new Oldsmobile Cutlasses and Ford Thunderbirds.
If they didn’t work in the mines, many East Bank residents found jobs at the nearby DuPont chemical plant.
The prosperity was reflected in East Bank High’s enrollment -- a robust 1,400. Neil Hopkins, an East Bank assistant football coach for 26 years beginning in 1975, recalls that seven buses brought students from the Cabin Creek coal camps to the high school each day.
But the prosperity did not always bring respect. Coal mining was often seen as a dirty, blue-collar job that, alas, not everyone appreciated.
“Sometimes people would kind of look down their noses at you,” said Stamper, “and football was our way of saying, ‘I’m better than you.’”
One area high school, in a 1973 pep assembly in preparation for its game against East Bank, hanged a coal miner in effigy.
But the East Bank community was closely knit.
“All the fans knew all the kids who played,” Payne said. “It was a community thing. Pretty much everybody knew everybody. We got in a brawl after the game with George Washington, and there were fans coming on to the field to help us.”
The Pioneers’ fast start in ’73 certainly caught the community’s attention.
“When I would be coming home from practice,” Hughes said, “there would be people from town stopping me and asking me about the team because people got excited when we started off doing so well.”
But as the school’s enrollment declined, the Pioneers dropped to Class AA and, continuing their football tradition, won state titles in 1989, ’90, ’93 and ’96.
By 1999, the enrollment decline led to the consolidation of East Bank and nearby DuPont, which also had once been Class AAA. The consolidated school has an enrollment of about 1,000, far below the 1,400 of East Bank’s heyday.
nnn
On the Monday morning after the ’73 championship game, East Bank students attended a school assembly honoring the state champs and were then given the day off.
Many of the Pioneer players saw the holiday as a chance to flaunt their success. They, along with several dozen classmates, got in their cars and drove to many of their rival schools -- Charleston High, George Washington, Stonewall Jackson, DuPont and Herbert Hoover.
At each school, they honked their horns and unfurled their state championship banner.