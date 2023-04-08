Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

John H. Lilly appreciates the opportunities he had to visit with Woodrow Wilson coaching legend Jerome Van Meter at the assisted living community where he spent his final days before his death at the age of 102 in 2003.

“I think when I went over there it was right before he (turned) 100, and he knew who I was, went through names in the area and he knew who all the coaches were,” Lilly said.

