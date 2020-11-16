HUNTINGTON — For NCAA men’s basketball teams, the road to the 2021 Final Four will not wind across several states, as is generally the case.
Instead, there will be a direct path with only one trip — that being a trip to Indianapolis.
On Monday, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced the decision to forgo regional sites for preliminary rounds and go with one central location for the entire 67-game NCAA Tournament.
Indianapolis, which was scheduled to host the 2021 NCAA Final Four, now will have the entire tournament within the city.
“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year,” said Mitch Barnhart, chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and University of Kentucky athletic director.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues throughout the country, the committee looked at several contingency plans to determine a March Madness event.
With COVID-19 numbers again on the rise, the NCAA’s goal was to find a way to stage the event — which accounts for nearly 90% of the organization’s annual revenue — while maintaining safety protocols.
The committee determined that 13 different sites would be difficult to execute in a safe fashion during the pandemic, so the goal was to find one location in which to host the event.
Indianapolis became a logical choice. Not only was the city already hosting the 2021 Final Four, but it is also where the NCAA’s offices are located, meaning personnel to staff the event will already be within the city.
The NCAA is communicating with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to get plans together for a controlled environment while meeting logistical needs, such as lodging, practice sites, game sites and medical resources.
The plan sounds as if it will be modeled after The Basketball Tournament, which took place in July, and the NBA’s end-of-season and playoff “bubble,” which was staged in Orlando, Florida.
“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball.
“However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”
According to the NCAA release, CBS Sports and Turner Sports will still have the broadcast rights for all 67 games of the tournament.
The NCAA Tournament venue being set in one location lends itself to the thought that the tournament will not have fans present, which was the case with The Basketball Tournament and the NBA this season once play resumed.
However, the NCAA is going to do everything in its power to still have a tournament, based on the amount of revenue generated by the tournament, which directly funds the NCAA institutions.
Last season’s cancellation of the NCAA Tournament forced the organization to amend its amount of allocated funds to member universities from an estimated $600 million to a revised number of $225 million.