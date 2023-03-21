Considering that Charleston Catholic won a state championship last season in what coach Will Bobinger said all along was a rebuilding year, just what are expectations for the Irish this time around?
If Tuesday's season opener is any indication, Catholic will again be competitive, perhaps even a contender -- and likely much deeper in its pitching rotation.
Sophomores Jonah DiCocco and Luke Blaydes combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Irish eased past Buffalo 3-1 on Bill Mehle Field at the Shawnee Sports Complex.
Blaydes got the victory with four innings of stellar relief, allowing one single and fanning five. DiCocco, a first-team All-State selection as a freshman last season, also permitted one hit and the Bison's lone run with six punchouts.
That's the good news for the Irish. However, they also committed a pair of errors, allowed three stolen bases, hit a pair of batters and Buffalo scored its run on a wild pitch, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the third.
Catholic did rap out five hits, but all three of its runs scored on generous play from the Bison -- on a double steal and a wild pitch in the fourth to go up 2-1, and on a throwing error in the sixth for the final run. No batter recorded an RBI.
Bobinger noted that several of his players are still acclimating themselves to baseball after helping the Irish reach the Class AA championship game in basketball, falling to Chapmanville in Saturday's state final.
"It's the first opportunity we've had at a game,'' Bobinger said. "I'm starting three freshmen and still have a couple sophomores in there. I'm still young, and they're still playing basketball.
"On Saturday, we had nine of these guys on the basketball team, and they still haven't had a whole lot of time. They have their practices in, but they haven't had the chance to really get their baseball feet under them. Hopefully that will work out long-term. I'm happy we came away with a win.''
DiCocco undoubtedly figures to lead the pitching staff again after going 8-1 last season with a 1.81 earned run average and 123 strikeouts in 62 innings. Opponents batted just .140 against him.
Catholic didn't run roughshod over the opposition last year as it captured the state title. In fact, the Irish ended the season with a losing record -- 18-19 -- and became the first No. 4 seed to win a title at the Class A state tournament, edging Wahama 6-5 in comeback fashion in the championship game.
That team started two freshmen and five sophomores. So Catholic has a lot of experience returning and can stick a talented freshman behind the plate in Zaden Ranson, who has already been offered a scholarship by Xavier.
Ranson went 2 for 3 with a double Tuesday in his first varsity start. The other hits came from Blaydes, Gannon Morris and Gage Tawney.
Bobinger likes the way his pitching staff is shaping up.
"We've got Gannon and Jonah back,'' he said, "and Luke Blaydes has been doing a lot of work the last couple months. He had arm trouble at the beginning of the season last year and was not able to come back until the end of the year. And I have two freshman pitchers I'm anxious to see.
"This year, we'll be much deeper than we were last year. Last year, I was struggling to fill a lineup, and we had a couple of injuries, plus all the young guys. So it was day to day trying to figure out who to put where. This year, I'm deep enough that we can come up with a lineup and solidify that so that we don't have to go halfway through the year to have a firm grasp.
"I think it's too early to say -- and you don't want to go out on a limb or anything like that -- but we're going to be much deeper than we were.''
Tawney scored Catholic's first run on the front end of a double steal in the fourth. The others came from courtesy runner Kelan Swan and Jeff Reynolds. Reynolds scored from third when Tyler Brown's attempted safety squeeze bunt was thrown away at first base.
Buffalo (0-2), meanwhile, just might follow the same script as Catholic.
The Bison also have a returning first-team All-Stater in infielder Caleb Nutter (.500, 29 RBIs) and some players with a lot of varsity time.
Nutter started on the mound and threw four innings Tuesday, giving up three hits and two runs, one unearned. He struck out five and walked one. He also had both Bison hits, going 2 for 2, and was hit by a pitch.
Two of the three runs allowed by Buffalo pitching were unearned, but the Bison got just one baserunner into scoring position after the third inning. Still, coach Jimmy Tribble wasn't despondent after Tuesday's setback.
"You have to teach them,'' Tribble said. "Here's what we're doing -- don't get down. We lost 3-1, but you played a very good pitcher in single-A. That wasn't some guy ... lobbing it up there. That's a pretty good arm. I think we'll be OK.
"I think we're going to be pretty good at the end of the year. Just typical -- we're young. I had three freshmen in there at one time and [three sophomores].''
Tribble is banking on his players to improve because he gave them a formidable array of opponents.
"I think we'll be good at the end of the year because our schedule's so tough,'' he said. "We're playing Hurricane, we played St. Albans already, got [George Washington]. A tough schedule for these young kids. But the question is: Will they get better and improve? Young people have a tendency -- in my experience -- that if you play good competition, they get better.
"In high school baseball, you really don't know what kind of team you've got until you get to that sectional tournament and everybody's throwing their 1s and 2s.''
Bryce Downey replaced Nutter on the mound for the Bison and gave up two hits and one unearned run in two innings.