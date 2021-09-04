The unusually cool weather on Saturday morning in downtown Charleston didn’t cool down Jack Mastandrea as he won the 48th Charleston Distance Run by a large margin.
In his first Charleston Distance Run, the 23-year-old Mastandrea, of Mooresville, North Carolina, took advantage of the 55-degree weather by posting a time of 1:16:16.2 to win the 15-mile race by six minutes and 37 seconds.
There were 258 finishers in the race — 156 male, 102 female.
Mastandrea’s time was the fastest in the Charleston Distance Run since Kiprono Kurgat ran it in 1:16:29.1 in 2013. The course record is 1:12:24, which was set in 1996 by Gideon Mutisya, a six-time Charleston Distance Run champion.
“I wanted to keep it honest,” Mastandrea said. “I thought some guys were going to [stay] with me but as soon as the first mile came about, no one was really with me so I just decided to take it at my own pace and challenge myself. I couldn’t ask for a better time.”
Mastandrea, who wore a white shirt with a University of Charleston logo on it, went to UC for his junior and senior years of college in 2018 and 2019. While at UC, he ran for the track and cross country teams, where he accumulated a large amount of accolades, including 2019 Mountain East Conference runner of the year.
Mastandrea said he used the Charleston Distance Run to train for the Columbus Half Marathon on Oct. 13.
“[I just] wanted to run sub-80 and see how far I could take it,” Mastandrea said. “I really just wanted to go marathon pace. I’m training for the Columbus Half Marathon so I just wanted to kinda test the body and see what I was capable of. This was a good test for sure.”
From the start, Mastandrea began to pull away from the rest of the pack and was relatively unchallenged.
“I was trying to catch up to the bikers but they kept speeding up,” Mastandrea said. “It was just me right from the gun and I just decided to run my race and just run my paces. I knew [on] the hills I wanted to be a little bit conservative but as soon as I got to the flats I picked it up to half-marathon pace and see where I stood from there.”
Finishing in second place was 25-year-old Justin Snyder, who is originally from Princeton but now lives in Charleston. He posted a time of 1:22:53.1.
“We had great conditions today, we got really lucky with the weather,” Snyder said. “I felt pretty good, I was able to finish a bit stronger in the last five miles than I thought I would after those hills, but all in all it was a great day.
“I tried to go out pretty moderately [and] not get my head under water too early, just trying to be strong up Capital Punishment and do whatever I could the last bit.”
“Capital Punishment” is a notorious 2-mile climb up Corridor G.
Like Mastandrea, it was Snyder’s first Charleston Distance Run, but he isn’t using the race to train for any races in the future.
“I think I’ll probably take a little break after this one,” Snyder said. “I was actually trying to peak for this one so this is it for me for this season.”
Finishing in third place was 29-year-old Caleb Keller of Sissonville, who posted a time of 1:23:20.9.
“I’m happy with the result, it’s about what I thought I’d do,” Keller said. “I knew I was gonna go out and do about a 5:25 pace. I’ve been putting in 90 miles a week so I knew I had the endurance to last a whole race. I picked it up a little bit in the late miles coming off the hill and did about what I wanted to do. It was as good as I could hope for.”
Kellar’s third-place finish was the best he’s done in the six Charleston Distance Runs in which he’s competed.
The overall female winner was 34-year-old Purity Munene of Columbia, South Carolina. She finished 10th overall with a time of 1:32:07.7.
“It’s great, I loved the race,” Munene said. “I ran the punishment hill, it’s so good. I feel so good.”
5K winners
The Charleston Distance Run also included a five-kilometer race in which 169 people finished — 82 males and 87 females. Colton Meadows was the overall male winner with a time of 17:54.5, followed by J.R. Sharp. who had a time of 19:08.1.
Charles Clay was the third overall male placer as he posted a time of 19:37.3. Steven Holmes was fourth with a time of 20:52.5 and Hilton Ingraham was fifth in 22:46.1. The overall female 5K winner was Elise Leveel with a time of 18:10.1.