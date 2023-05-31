Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Going into Wednesday’s final round of the 104th West Virginia Amateur Golf Championship at the Greenbrier Resort’s Old White course, Barboursville native Cam Jarvis held sole possession of first place.

He never gave it up and, as a result, won the title. Jarvis said he came to the Greenbrier for the first time about a decade ago when the course hosted the Greenbrier Classic, and that was one of the moments that inspired him to want to play competitive golf.

