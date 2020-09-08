Jeff Harper of Coolville, Ohio, shot a 1-over-par 73 to score the low round of the day and win the Senior Division (ages 50-59) at a West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series event Tuesday at The Village at Glade Springs.
John Ridenour of Long Bottom, Ohio was the net winner in the Senior Division with a 71. Other winners were Dennis Vass of Beckley in the Silver Division (60-69), shooting a 77; Scott Mills of Chapmanville (Silver Division net, 69); Ben Watson of Daniels in the Gold Division (70-plus, 79); and Joe Wotring of St. Albans (Gold Division net, 73).
The next Senior Series event is Sept. 16 at Bridgeport Country Club.