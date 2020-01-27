There are plenty of surface connections between Kobe Bryant and former West Virginia University basketball star Jerry West. Both are Los Angeles Laker legends and considered among the greatest players who have ever suited up to play the sport.
But West’s bond with Bryant goes far beyond the surface, the Chelyan native said this weekend as he remembered his friend, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a Sunday helicopter crash.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna and others were in the copter on their way to a youth basketball practice when it crashed into a mountainside near Calabasas.
West told ABC that the only pain he could compare it to was losing his brother in the Korean War. He also considered Bryant family.
“It’s like losing my son,” West told The Athletic.
It was West who brought Bryant to Los Angeles. West was in the midst of his legendary run as Lakers general manager when he engineered the trade with the Charlotte Hornets to bring Bryant to Los Angeles for Vlade Divac. Bryant rewarded that move with five NBA titles, 18 NBA All-Star Game nods and 15 All-NBA selections, including 11 to the first team and the 2008 league MVP award.
West not only appreciated and loved Bryant the player, but felt the same way about what was becoming Bryant’s second act in life. Not only had he already won an Academy Award for his animated short “Dear Basketball,” but he also coached Gianna in youth basketball and had become an advocate for women in sports.
“He was just one of those unique talents that comes along every once in a while, and I was fortunate to share a part of that,” West told the website. “I was fortunate to watch him grow as a player. I was fortunate to watch him develop this enormous following, this incredible relationship with the city of Los Angeles. And to see what’s happened [with his death], it almost feels like it was for naught, to have someone taken so young in his life.”
West wasn’t the only West Virginian with ties to Bryant. Former Lakers and current Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni coached Bryant in Los Angeles. Bryant remembered D’Antoni from his playing days in Italy, when Bryant’s father Joe played there. Bryant wore No. 8 for part of his career, D’Antoni’s jersey number in Italy.
Their relationship deteriorated as Bryant became critical of D’Antoni’s coaching strategies. D’Antoni ultimately resigned from the Lakers in 2014. He remembered Bryant on Sunday as the ultimate competitor.
“He’s one of the greatest players ever,” D’Antoni said after Houston’s game against the Denver Nuggets. “An unbelievable competitor. I earned everything, every accolade he got, he earned. He just kept coming at you. There won’t be many like him, that’s for sure.”