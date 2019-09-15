WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Old White TPC at the Greenbrier Resort has been a special place for golfer Joaquin Niemann.
Two PGA Tour seasons ago, he tied for 29th at the Greenbrier Classic as an 18-year-old amateur, the only PGA Tour stop in which he had played other than the U.S. Open. In 2018, his tie for fifth place at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier earned him his PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season.
On Sunday, he made history on the course, becoming the first Chilean-born golfer to win a PGA Tour event and becoming the first player to lead the tournament after the third round and win.
Niemann took home a $1.35 million paycheck for the victory.
“From the beginning of the week, from the first day, I played with a lot of confidence,” he said. “I had three weeks off so I was feeling fresh. I was just feeling like I was going to win from the first day.”
Niemann, just 20 years old, collected eight birdies in the final round to pull away from the field for a six-shot victory at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. It was the largest margin of victory in tournament history.
Niemann birdied his final three holes on The Old White, draining his last putt from nearly 22 feet out to finish 21 under par for the tournament. That was the best four-round total since Stuart Appleby won the inaugural tournament on The Old White with a 22 under in 2010.
That concluded a sizzling back nine for the Chilean, who carded six of his eight birdies on those holes. Yet while all those birdies were crucial, it was Niemann’s pars on Nos. 6 and 11 that he considered two of his most important holes.
On No. 6, his put his tee shot in the right rough but rallied on his third shot to hit it 97 yards to 6 feet, 8 inches from the hole, sinking the next shot for par. On No. 11, his tee shot landed in the right rough but he was able to get his third shot to stop just 6 feet from the hole to save par. He birdied five of his last seven holes after that.
“On No. 6, I just didn’t hit that driver pretty good,” Niemann said. “It was like a 280 [-yard] carry. I can carry that easily, but I just missed a little bit and didn’t carry and got a really bad lie. … I knew if I hit a good shot from 90 yards, I can leave it pretty close.
“Then on 11, I get another bad lie there … and I also save really good there,” he added.”
One of the things that kept Niemann calm through the week — and through his three top-30 finishes on The Old White — was the resort itself. He said the amenities found there are a huge help in keeping him from obsessing over nothing but golf.
“This is a nice resort with a lot of things that can get you distracted from playing golf,” he said. “It helps you forget and it really helps you to get your mind off of the course.”
Tom Hoge, who finished second Sunday at 15 under, came on strong to start the final round, with birdies on five of his first eight holes. When Hoge carded a birdie on No. 12, it pulled him even with Niemann at 16 under.
That tie, however, was short-lived. Hoge bogeyed two of the next three holes while Niemann pulled away.
“It got super firm,” Hoge said of the course Sunday. “There were balls that were hitting way down there off the tee and some tricky pins.”
Richy Werenski, who was paired with Niemann for the final round, ran in second place for much of the day with a solid performance. He recorded two birdies and stayed bogey-free until No. 18. There, he two-putted the par-3 hole to fall into a four-way tie for third.
Still, he said, it was his best finish in over a year.
“I putted pretty well all week,” he said. “Today, I didn’t putt good. “Just the greens got really fast, kind of baked out. Just really couldn’t get the speed. Just kind of kept hitting everything too hard.”
As Niemann walked off the course with the trophy in his hands, there was a look of both relief and some disbelief. He didn’t know if this moment was going to come. It never had before for a Chilean.
“It’s crazy how life is,” Niemann said. “When I came here two years ago, I never thought I would make the cut of that event. I never thought two years later I would win the tournament. It’s crazy. I’m just really happy to be here.”
