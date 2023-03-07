Joel Hicks, a Richwood, West Virginia, native who played and coached football at West Virginia University and won more than 300 games as a high school coach at Big Creek, Beckley and Pulaski County, Virginia, has died. He would have been 82 in April.
Throughout his life and into his 70s, he competed in road runs, including the 15-mile Charleston Distance Run and the Boston Marathon, and sometimes won his age-group competition.
He approached those races as more than just exhilarating workouts. He wanted to win. “Competition is the spice of life,” he said in a Gazette interview.
He achieved his greatest coaching success at Pulaski County High School in Dublin, Virginia, beginning in 1979, posting a 210-68 record in 24 seasons. His teams reached the state championship game three times and won one title. In 1993, USA Today selected his Pulaski team to its national top 25.
He was chosen to the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame in 2016. Pulaski High now plays its games at Joel Hicks Field.
Growing up on Walnut Street in Richwood, he played sports with athletically minded youngsters in the neighborhood and earned all-state football honors at Richwood High, as well as honorable mention all-state honors in basketball and baseball.
After graduating from Richwood in 1959, he attended WVU, where he played running back and defensive back under coaches Art “Pappy” Lewis and Gene Corum. In 1964, two weeks before the start of season, he took a job as football coach at Big Creek High in McDowell County and, despite a 3-7 record in that first season, compiled a 34-15-1 record in five years.
He then coached seven years at Beckley’s Woodrow Wilson and went 57-13, including a 10-0 mark in 1974, but never reached the postseason in an era of two-team playoffs.
On Sept. 25, 1971, his Beckley team defeated Charleston High 36-18 in front of 9,000 people at Laidley Field in Charleston. It ended Charleston’s 34-game unbeaten streak in which the Mountain Lions went 32-0-2.
Afterward he said, “This was the biggest game of my life.”
In 1976, he accepted an assistant’s job under WVU coach Frank Cignetti and spent three seasons there, working alongside another assistant, Nick Saban.
His overall high school coaching record was 301-96-1.