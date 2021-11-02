John Adams wins middle school boys soccer title Staff report Nov 2, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Adams shut out Charleston Catholic 4-0 in the Kanawha County middle school boys soccer championship game to win its second straight title.Zach Justice, Hebo Nahla, Owen Anderson and Nick Adkins all scored goals for the Falcons. Charlie Castle recorded the shutout in goal for John Adams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Adams Soccer Sport Game Title Goal Owen Anderson Nick Adkins Trending Now Articles ArticlesGazette-Mail editorial: Justice's part of COVID briefings losing meaningWV climate advocates pressure, pray for a resistant Manchin to support Biden budget billPHOTOS: Mrs. West Virginia American speaks to Kanawha studentsJustice coal company failed to pay legal fees after being found liable for McDowell County water pollutionWith few residents getting COVID-19 booster shots, Justice says state will need more body bags26 WV school districts requesting $166M for building, consolidation, renovation projectsChuck Landon: Sun Belt coveted MarshallMarshall celebrates alliance with Sun Belt ConferenceWVU football: Doege gains vindication from performance vs. Iowa StateCoal miner dies in Logan County mining accident Upcoming Events