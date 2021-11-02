The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

John Adams shut out Charleston Catholic 4-0 in the Kanawha County middle school boys soccer championship game to win its second straight title.

Zach Justice, Hebo Nahla, Owen Anderson and Nick Adkins all scored goals for the Falcons. Charlie Castle recorded the shutout in goal for John Adams.

