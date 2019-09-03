John Cominsky may now be an Atlanta Falcon, but he’s still earning honors from his time at the University of Charleston.
The Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association announced Tuesday that Cominsky, a fourth-round draft pick of the Falcons in this past spring’s NFL draft, has been named the associations Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He won the honor out of a group of 11 regional winners from around the country.
On top of his plentiful athletic honors, Cominsky held a 3.98 grade-point average as a biology/chemistry double major at UC.
Lewis University women’s basketball player Jessica Kelliher was named the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
“John and Jessica epitomize what it means to be a NCAA Division II student-athlete. They both excel in competition, in the classroom and in their communities,” said D2 CCA President Erin Lind, commissioner of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Cominsky was named the Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 after recording a conference-best 161/2 tackles for loss, which ranked third in Division II. He was named All-Region first team by the D2 CCA and participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
He also was named twice to the MEC All-Academic team, earned CoSida Academic All-District, All-Region and All-America honors and was named to the MEC Academic Honor Roll.
The Falcons begin their season Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings.