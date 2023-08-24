Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ONA — Cabell Midland gave George Washington the old one-two.

Quarterback Robert Shockey, wearing jersey No. 1, and running back Curtis Jones, sporting No. 2, combined for 265 yards rushing and six touchdowns Thursday in a 49-21 victory in a high school football season-opening game at the Castle.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

