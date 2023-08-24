ONA — Cabell Midland gave George Washington the old one-two.
Quarterback Robert Shockey, wearing jersey No. 1, and running back Curtis Jones, sporting No. 2, combined for 265 yards rushing and six touchdowns Thursday in a 49-21 victory in a high school football season-opening game at the Castle.
Jones carried 16 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Shockey carried 11 times for 1128 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 87 yards passing and one touchdown.
On the first play of the game, Shockey, a transfer from Parkersburg South, announced his presence in a huge way, racing 73 yards for a touchdown. Tony Hornbuckle’s extra point gave the Knights a 7-0 lead.
George Washington covered nearly the same amount of ground, just not as quickly, to tie it.
GW used an 11-play, 72-yard drive, with 55 yards coming via the pass, capped by Abe Fenwick’s 1-yard sneak at 7:34 of the first quarter. Jordan Price’s kick tied it.
The Knights regained the lead at 10:15 of the second quarter when Jones crashed through the right side from the 2. A botched extra point attempt turned in to a two-point conversion pass from Caden Bowen to Cannon Lewis to make it 15-7.
Jones added a 10-yard TD run 5:44 before halftime to finish a seven-play, 51-yard drive and make it 22-7. Two plays later Myle Meador intercepted a Fenwick pass at the Cabell Midland 33 to set up a nine-play drive that ended with Shockey throwing a 23-yard TD pass to Bowen to send the Knights into halftime up 28-7.
The Patriots entertained no thoughts of folding. GW opened the third quarter with a nine-play drive that covered 71 yards and concluded with Anthony Valentine scoring up the middle from the 4 to close the deficit to 28-14.
Cabell Midland responded in kind. Jones’ 38-yard ramble to the GW 3 set up Shockey’s touchdown run around right end to make it 35-14 with 7:03 left in the third period.
Keegan Sack showed why he is a major college prospect, leaping and reaching behind him to catch a 28-yard touchdown pass from Fenwick to pull the Patriots within 35-21 with 10:56 to play, but it was offset by Jones’ 8-yard scoring jaunt with 6:23 to play.
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cabell Midland visits Spring Valley, George Washington entertains Ashland.