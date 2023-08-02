Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON -- Charles Huff walked onto the Joan C. Edwards Stadium football field Wednesday like a child ready to try out new toys.

The Marshall University coach was eager to see how the Thundering Herd's newcomers -- 25 transfers, five junior college players and 10 freshmen -- meshed with the players returning from last season's 9-4 team. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.