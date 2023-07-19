LOGAN — The Logan 13- and 14-year-old Junior League baseball team won the West Virginia Junior League state championship on Wednesday afternoon by blanking visiting St. Albans 6-0 at Roger E. Gertz Field.
Logan coach Doug Williamson said it was a good feeling for his team to be state champions after losing in the state championship game the last two years.
“We have a really good pitching staff,” Williamson said. “We gave up four runs in the entire tournament. Only two of those were earned. Arguably, our best pitcher [Landon Hall] didn’t even see the mound this week. We’re really deep in pitching. We saved him for the next game just in case something went haywire here and we had to win the next game.
“This is a good team. Logan High School is going to be proud to get these kids.”
David Browning’s sacrifice fly and Grayson Sanders’ RBI single gave Logan a 2-0 lead after three innings.
St. Albans’ pitching kept Logan in check for the next couple of frames, but the hosts broke the game open with a four-spot in the home half of the sixth courtesy of another RBI single by Sanders, a sacrifice RBI by Owen Bryant, Browning crossing home plate on a passed ball and a run-scoring single by Alex Good.
Sanders went 2 for 2 for Logan with two RBIs.
Bentley Williamson pitched 5 2/3 innings for Logan with six strikeouts and five walks while only giving up one hit. Crew Blankenship saw 1 1/3 innings of work and got the win, notching two punch outs without a walk while surrendering just one hit.
Wyatt Thomas and Lleyton Marie each had one of St. Albans’ two hits. Marie also pitched one inning and took the loss, striking out one batter and walking three, but he did not give up a hit or an earned run. Thomas pitched five frames with two strikeouts, three walks, three earned runs and five hits.
Logan advances to the Southeast Region Junior League Tournament in Harrisonburg, Virginia, beginning on July 28 against Tennessee’s champion.
St. Albans coach Michael Marie praised his players and said he loves them all like they’re his sons.
“I’ve been coaching these kids since some of them were 5, 6 years old,” Marie said. “They’re heading into high school, and I’m going to follow every one of them and root for every one of them.”
Monday’s 10-2 loss to Logan in the state semifinals sent St. Albans into the losers bracket. They responded to that defeat by rolling past Sophia 9-2 on Tuesday to put themselves in Wednesday’s state title game.
“First of all, give all the credit to Logan,” Marie said. “They’re a good baseball club, and this is a very, very tough place to play, but we had a tough side of the bracket. We beat three different teams. We beat Hedgesville, Martinsburg and Sophia, and we also had an opponent called ‘storms and rain.’ So, we battled through all of that.
“We’ve been to Logan six or seven days in a row now, so this has been a long road, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. Great memories for these kids. They’ll never forget it in their whole entire life.”