LOGAN — The Logan 13- and 14-year-old Junior League baseball team won the West Virginia Junior League state championship on Wednesday afternoon by blanking visiting St. Albans 6-0 at Roger E. Gertz Field.

Logan coach Doug Williamson said it was a good feeling for his team to be state champions after losing in the state championship game the last two years.

