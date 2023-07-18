LOGAN -- On Monday evening, the Logan 13- and 14-year-old Junior League baseball team clinched a spot in the West Virginia State Junior League Tournament championship by rolling past St. Albans 10-2 in the semifinals at the Wildcats' Roger E. Gertz Field.
Logan coach Doug Williamson knew this was a big win for his team.
"We threw a really good arm today. Owen Bryant is one of our better arms," Williamson said. "He didn't have his A-game. He battled through it. He couldn't find a second pitch, but he went the distance, and he didn't give up any earned runs. They scored on an errant throw.
"We hit the ball well today. We had some big, timely hits today. We made every play in the field. Pretty good from us. We improved. We're better than we were the other day."
Logan took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Bentley Williamson grounded out to plate a run and Landon Hall stole home, but St. Albans came right back to tie it at 2-2 in the home half of the frame as an error scored Mason Bledsoe and Kayden Riggan.
Logan scored a run to go up 3-2 in the top of the fourth following an error, and then blew the game open with five runs in the top of the fifth via an RBI single by Luvante Kenney, a bases-loaded walk to Crew Blankenship and then a three-run, bases-clearing single by Hall for an 8-2 advantage.
Another run-scoring single by Kenney and a walk with the bases loaded to Hall in the top of the seventh pushed Logan's lead to the final margin of 10-2.
Hall (one double, three RBIs), Kenney (two RBIs), and Williamson (one RBI) each had two hits at the plate for Logan. Blankenship (one RBI), Grayson Sanders and Jaxon Ball hit safely one time each.
Bryant pitched six innings for Logan and struck out three batters while walking four. He gave up four hits but didn't surrender an earned run. David Browning got the win, tossing one inning and striking out one batter.
St. Albans had four hits, and they came from Bledsoe, Josiah Cochran, Wyatt Thomas and Johnny Donegan.
Cochran (five innings, four Ks, four walks, eight earned runs, seven hits) pitched for St, Albans, as did Bledsoe (1 2/3 innings, two walks, two hits) and Damon Master.
Logan advanced to the state championship game at home on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
To capture a title, Williamson said Logan must come out and throw strikes and that the offense needs to get going.
"We have to hit the ball a little," he said. "We field the ball extremely well. We throw strikes extremely well. Sometimes we hit the ball good; sometimes we don't."
Williamson said his team has a chip on their shoulder due to these players falling in the state championship game when they were 12 and 13 years old.
"We're there again," he said. "We're focused. We're locked in. We have a good fielding team. We have a lot of arms. We have about seven different arms we can throw at you. We've thrown three so far. We have a lot of arms, and we hit the ball pretty good."
Meanwhile, St. Albans coach Michael Marie pointed out his team made a lot of errors on Monday, but he is still proud of his players and the fact that they're living to fight another day in this tournament.
"Made a lot of errors today, but overall, I'm really proud of my guys to be in the position that we're in," Marie said. "We still have a chance to come back versus the Sophia and Martinsburg winner, so, we have another day to play. You have to take advantage of that."
"We played a really good first two games. We knocked off Hedgesville in a really good game and also beat Martinsburg. I really feel good about that. I think we lost control of the game a little bit today, but hey, this is a tough place to play. Logan is a good program, and we knew it."
With the defeat, St. Albans fell into the losers bracket to face Sophia on Wednesday at 6 p.m.