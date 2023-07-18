Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LOGAN -- On Monday evening, the Logan 13- and 14-year-old Junior League baseball team clinched a spot in the West Virginia State Junior League Tournament championship by rolling past St. Albans 10-2 in the semifinals at the Wildcats' Roger E. Gertz Field.

Logan coach Doug Williamson knew this was a big win for his team.

