A Kanawha Valley college athlete and a Kanawha Valley native are one step closer to the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award, and already sitting in rarified air.
West Virginia State University women’s tennis player Kierstin Hensley and George Washington High graduate Emily Hageboeck were named Thursday as Top 30 honorees for the award, given to the NCAA women’s student-athlete who best exemplifies excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership.
Hensley was named from the Division II level, while Hageboeck, a swimmer at Washington & Lee, was named from the Division II level.
A three-time All-Mountain East first team choice, Hensley was an ITA Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year and was named the ITA Atlantic Region Senior Player of the Year this past season. She was ranked No. 12 in singles in the ITA this past season, the highest ever for an MEC women’s player.
In all three of her full seasons at State, the Yellow Jackets won MEC regular-season and tournament championships. State reached the NCAA national tennis championships in both her sophomore and junior seasons.
She maintained a 4.0 grade point average through graduation with her bachelor’s degree in psychology, while also serving as a tutor for psychology, biology and physics. She also gave tennis lessons to local middle school and high school players and participated in community service projects throughout the Kanawha Valley.
Hageboeck finished her collegiate career as one of the most decorated swimmers in Washington & Lee history. She is a 14-time All-American, earning the second-most All-America citations in program history. She holds school, conference and conference championship records in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 400 individual medley, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.
The accounting major is a three-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Year and ODAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The NCAA will choose three finalists from each division and pick its Woman of the Year this fall from those nine finalists.