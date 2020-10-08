Kansas is the latest college football team to deal with COVID-19 pandemic issues, and those issues stretch all the way to the head coach.
Jayhawks coach Les Miles announced Thursday on the university’s athletic website that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has started his self-quarantine at home and will continue to be available to the team remotely.
“Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc.,” Miles said.
A lengthy quarantine could jeopardize Miles’ availability for Kansas’ game at West Virginia University. The Jayhawks visit the Mountaineers on Oct. 17. That game is scheduled for a noon kickoff on FS1 and will be the first game this season where fans can attend the game at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Yet Kansas athletic director Jeff Long was not ready Thursday to rule Miles out of that game.
“As long as Coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever,” Long said, “we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17.”
The Jayhawks (0-3) are on a seven-game losing streak between the end of last season and the start of this season. Kansas is on a bye week after losing to Oklahoma State 47-7, the second straight week the Jayhawks have allowed 47 points.