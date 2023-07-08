ARTIE -- John Lowery didn’t start out intending to coach baseball for 50-plus years at Jefferson High School and become a state icon. In fact, when the Eastern Panhandle consolidation opened in 1972, he didn’t even expect to be the head coach.
But fate can often be funny. And now, here’s the 77-year-old Lowery as West Virginia’s winningest all-time coach in any prep sport and currently ranking second in the country in career victories in spring baseball.
Lowery, who has coached 12 Class AAA state championship teams and four runners-up at the Shenandoah Junction school, has been honored far and wide for his vast accomplishments. He’s a member of the West Virginia Baseball Coaches Association and National High School Baseball Coaches Association Halls of Fame.
In January, Lowery was inducted into the prestigious American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame during the group’s national convention in Nashville, Tennessee. Recently, he was added to the rolls of the West Virginia Sports Legends at the Artie Museum in Raleigh County.
He’s certainly deserving of the accolades. You don’t rack up an incredible 46 straight seasons of 20-plus victories or 26 state tournament berths without earning such honors. However, Lowery – who turns 78 in October -- is quick to point out that his long legacy of success began in an unconventional manner.
Lowery coached baseball the final two seasons at Harpers Ferry High School, which in the fall of 1972 merged with Charles Town and Shepherdstown to form Jefferson.
“When those schools consolidated,’’ Lowery said, “really, I wasn’t in line to be the coach at that time. Because with all the guys in the consolidation, they wanted to let everybody who qualified to have the opportunity to be a head coach at one position.’’
Kent Shock, the baseball coach at Charles Town, opted to switch sports and accepted the job of junior varsity basketball coach at Jefferson. Jim Kessel, who led Shepherdstown to the all-class state baseball title in 1970, also decided to change sports and took over as Jefferson’s first football coach.
It meant that the baseball position more or less fell into Lowery’s lap.
“That left me the opportunity to coach baseball,’’ Lowery said. “I always wanted to coach. I grew up in that county. I was just fortunate enough to have the opportunity and be in the right spot at the right time. I kind of fell into it.’’
Lowery knew what to do with the shot he’d been given.
In 52 years at Jefferson (51 seasons, owing to the COVID-19-canceled 2020 campaign), he’s never posted a losing record. The string of 20-win seasons began in 1977 and carries through to last spring’s 26-8 record. He’s guided the Cougars to state titles in five different decades (1979, 1988, 1991-93, 1998-99, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2015-16).
With a career mark of 1,418-367-3, Lowery ranks second nationally -- among active coaches and all-time in spring baseball wins – to Mike Turo of Monroe Campus in Bronx, New York (1,459-241). Billy Jack Bowen, who retired in May, led Silo, Oklahoma, to a 2,252-427 record, but that state plays baseball in both the fall and spring, so Bowen coached 74 seasons in his 37-year double-play tenure.
For those accomplishments, Lowery has received his share of recognition both statewide and nationwide.
In 2002, he was inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations Hall of Fame. In 2015, the West Virginia baseball player of the year award was renamed the John Lowery Award. Three years ago, MaxPreps.com singled out one high school coach in each state as the best-ever in all sports, and Lowery took home that honor as West Virginia’s recipient.
“The novelty and beauty of having been at Jefferson,’’ Lowery said, “is the opportunity to start a program and watch it grow. Not just on the field with the players you have, but with the facilities and to see the community support and interest. Our area is a good area for high school baseball.
“I’ve had support administratively … they’ve understood baseball and had an interest in baseball, which allowed us to do things over the years. Besides playing games in the immediate area, we go to Cooperstown [New York] to play and our annual journey to Myrtle Beach [South Carolina]. It’s just been really fun to watch it grow, and obviously, we’ve been fortunate to have a level of success, which helps sustain interest and makes it enjoyable to be around.’’
Lowery, a graduate of Charles Town and Fairmont State, has undoubtedly had chances to coach the game at different levels, but his lone diversion from Jefferson came when he coached in the Valley Baseball League, an NCAA and Major League Baseball-sanctioned summer league for college players held in and around the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia.
He was an assistant coach for the Winchester Royals in the VBL from 1979-83 and again in 2009, then served as the Royals manager in the 2010-11 seasons, earning back-to-back playoff berths.
“That was my exposure to college [baseball],’’ Lowery said, “but I just enjoy high school. I was comfortable in that area. My wife [Vicki] graduated from Charles Town and we had three young kids. With young kids, if you would be a college coach, you’d be constantly on the road recruiting, and it just didn’t interest me at that point.’’
Even with all his achievements in 50-plus years at Jefferson, Lowery feels like there’s still work to be done, and retirement hasn’t appeared on his horizon.
“I feel great, I really do,’’ he said. “I try to stay active from a physical standpoint. I have a friend of mine and we get up and walk every morning. Our schedules allow us to do that. I think that helps me. You’ve just got to have something to do … got to have something to keep your mind active. As long as my health holds out, I want to keep doing it.
“To say I haven’t thought about not doing it? I’d be remiss if I say that thought hasn’t gone through my mind. But at this point, I just like to do it. A lot of factors start to filter in – with this transfer rule they have now, all the travel, all that kind of stuff, it becomes a different challenge. But I think that’s part of coaching, is that challenge. I’ve always enjoyed that, and as long as I continue to enjoy that, I think I’ll want to stay with it.’’